Report: Brendan Rodgers confident he can sign 'tactically brilliant' Celtic player this summer

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor is reportedly wanted by Brendan Rodgers again.

According to The Scottish Sun, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is 'confident' that a £25million bid will be enough to sign Celtic ace Callum McGregor this summer.

It's claimed that Rodgers still wants a reunion with McGregor, having failed to sign the midfielder during last summer's transfer window; no great surprise after he called McGregor 'tactically brilliant' last season.

Rodgers allegedly wants McGregor whether James Maddison leaves or not, and believes £25million will be enough to tempt Celtic into a deal.

It's hard to see such a move being welcomed. Celtic batted Rodgers away last summer, and then handed McGregor a new contract back in November.

The 26-year-old has also been superb this season, racking up 11 goals and ten assists whilst being trusted to play a huge amount of minutes – more than 4000 – this season.

Neil Lennon absolutely loves McGregor, and many have anointed him as the next Celtic captain once Scott Brown moves on, which may not be for some time yet.

McGregor has come up through the club's ranks and has such a strong connection to the Bhoys, meaning that even the lure of playing in the Premier League isn't guaranteed to turn his head.

Celtic will be hoping that he decides to stay put rather than join forces with Rodgers again, especially having lost Kieran Tierney – another lifelong Bhoy – to Arsenal last summer.