Report: Ancelotti wants to beat Tottenham and West Ham to 25-year-old after club agreement

Everton are hoping to beat Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United to Morgan Sanson.

According to The Express, Everton are hoping to sign Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson this summer ahead of a number of Premier League clubs.

It's claimed that Sanson struck an agreement to leave Marseille in the summer of 2020 when he penned a new deal in 2018, and Marseille are ready to honour that agreement.

Premier League clubs are now queueing up to sign him, with Manchester United, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United all believed to be in the race.

Yet it's claimed that Everton are hoping to win the race, with Carlo Ancelotti interested from back in his days as Napoli boss.

Ancelotti was expected to move in January, but Sanson was told to stay until the summer – and now wants Marseille to let him go at the end of the season.

Sneaking into Europe would certainly help Everton's pursuit, and Ancelotti's long-standing interest gives the Toffees a real shot.

Sanson, 25, is known for his passing ability, primarily playing as a playmaker in the middle of the park, but he also has the energy and mobility to play box-to-box.

Everton need another midfielder to boost Ancelotti's ranks, and Sanson ticks the boxes – but with strong competition for his signature, this may still be a tough deal to pull off.