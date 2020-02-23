Quick links

Everton

West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Ancelotti wants to beat Tottenham and West Ham to 25-year-old after club agreement

Olly Dawes
Everton Manager Carlo Ancelotti gets off the team bus before the Premier League match between Watford FC and Everton FC at Vicarage Road on February 01, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton are hoping to beat Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United to Morgan Sanson.

(L-R) Morgan Sanson of Olympique Marseille, Loic Remy of Lille during the French League 1 match between Lille v Olympique Marseille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in...

According to The Express, Everton are hoping to sign Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson this summer ahead of a number of Premier League clubs.

It's claimed that Sanson struck an agreement to leave Marseille in the summer of 2020 when he penned a new deal in 2018, and Marseille are ready to honour that agreement.

Premier League clubs are now queueing up to sign him, with Manchester United, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United all believed to be in the race.

 

Yet it's claimed that Everton are hoping to win the race, with Carlo Ancelotti interested from back in his days as Napoli boss.

Ancelotti was expected to move in January, but Sanson was told to stay until the summer – and now wants Marseille to let him go at the end of the season.

Sneaking into Europe would certainly help Everton's pursuit, and Ancelotti's long-standing interest gives the Toffees a real shot.

Morgan Sanson of Marseille during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC (LOSC) and Olympique de Marseille (OM) at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in Lille, France.

Sanson, 25, is known for his passing ability, primarily playing as a playmaker in the middle of the park, but he also has the energy and mobility to play box-to-box.

Everton need another midfielder to boost Ancelotti's ranks, and Sanson ticks the boxes – but with strong competition for his signature, this may still be a tough deal to pull off.

Everton Manager Carlo Ancelotti gets off the team bus before the Premier League match between Watford FC and Everton FC at Vicarage Road on February 01, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch