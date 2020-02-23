Report: £16m Newcastle man wanted if £70m transfer goes through this summer

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin is reportedly on Wolves' radar.

According to the Daily Mail, Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen to sign Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

It's claimed that Wolves are expecting a bidding war for winger Adama Traore this summer, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both interested in him at a price of around £70million.

Wolves are seemingly trying to plan ahead, and are identifying potential replacements, with Frenchman Saint-Maximin thought to be one of them.

Newcastle paid just over £16million to sign Saint-Maximin from Nice over the summer, and he has dazzled fans with his pace, dribbling and flamboyance on the ball.

It's not hard to see why Wolves see him as a potential Traore replacement; Traore ranks first in the Premier League for successful dribbles with 136, whilst Saint-Maximin is fourth on 71.

Appearances are a factor here; Traore averages around 5.4 dribbles a game, whilst Saint-Maximin is good for 4.4 dribbles a game, meaning the pair do have similar ability when it comes to beating defenders.

Even when you look at key passes, Traore averages 1.48 a game and Saint-Maximin isn't too far behind on 1.31, so their similar styles make Saint-Maximin a sensible replacement.

Newcastle are allegedly 'reluctant' to sell, which isn't a huge surprise given that he is their only attacking spark right now, but if they hover around the relegation zone and Wolves continue to thrive, a move to Molineux may seem very appealing.