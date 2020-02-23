Quick links

Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Report: £16m Newcastle man wanted if £70m transfer goes through this summer

Olly Dawes
Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers battles for possession with Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin is reportedly on Wolves' radar.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

According to the Daily Mail, Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen to sign Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

It's claimed that Wolves are expecting a bidding war for winger Adama Traore this summer, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both interested in him at a price of around £70million.

Wolves are seemingly trying to plan ahead, and are identifying potential replacements, with Frenchman Saint-Maximin thought to be one of them.

 

Newcastle paid just over £16million to sign Saint-Maximin from Nice over the summer, and he has dazzled fans with his pace, dribbling and flamboyance on the ball.

It's not hard to see why Wolves see him as a potential Traore replacement; Traore ranks first in the Premier League for successful dribbles with 136, whilst Saint-Maximin is fourth on 71.

Appearances are a factor here; Traore averages around 5.4 dribbles a game, whilst Saint-Maximin is good for 4.4 dribbles a game, meaning the pair do have similar ability when it comes to beating defenders.

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers battles for possession with Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton...

Even when you look at key passes, Traore averages 1.48 a game and Saint-Maximin isn't too far behind on 1.31, so their similar styles make Saint-Maximin a sensible replacement.

Newcastle are allegedly 'reluctant' to sell, which isn't a huge surprise given that he is their only attacking spark right now, but if they hover around the relegation zone and Wolves continue to thrive, a move to Molineux may seem very appealing.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch