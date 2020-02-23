Real Madrid reportedly scout Napoli's Fabian Ruiz two years after West Ham missed out on in him

West Ham United were linked with Napoli's Fabian Ruiz.

According to the Express, Real Madrid have sent scouts to watch Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz in action – a player familiar to West Ham United supporters.

The Hammers were linked with the player during his spell at Real Betis.

ESPN claim West Ham were in the hunt for a new midfielder with Ruiz at the top of their wish-list.

Current West Ham boss David Moyes was in charge of the club during his first spell at the London Stadium, and he reportedly flew out to watch Ruiz in action.

But a deal for Ruiz never materialised. ESPN claim he had a £12.5 million asking price. However, he joined Napoli six months later for double the price.

Ruiz has since become one of the best midfielders in Italy. The Spaniard, 23, has made over 40 appearances for club and country this season.

West Ham, meanwhile, are currently in the Premier League relegation zone and are in danger of going down unless they turn things around.

The Hammers have struggled badly this season. The team lacks creativity, with big-money summer signing Sebastien Haller failing to make an impact upfront.

A player of Ruiz’s quality would make a big difference in West Ham’s midfield. His 90.4% pass-accuracy rate exceeds that of any Hammers player (Whoscored).

The London club will hope they don’t live to regret missing out on him.