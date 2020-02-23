Reading man shares honest thoughts about Leeds' second half tactics, makes Elland Road claim

Leeds United secured all three points and a clean sheet against Reading on Saturday.

Mark Bowen has admitted that he 'expected' Leeds to provide a 'second-half onslaught' against Reading on Saturday, and he has admitted that it did come, but he believes his side 'did enough' to walk away 'with something' as they fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Speaking to Leeds Live, the Reading man also stated, in regards to the referee, when teams come to Elland Road 'you know you are under pressure all game', as Leeds boosted their chances of a top-two finish.

It was a deserved victory for Marcelo Bielsa's men, who needed Pablo Hernandez' first-half goal to secure all three points yesterday.

After the match, Bowen provided his honest thoughts on the game, on what he expected from Leeds' and playing at Elland Road.

"Disappointed," Bowen told Leeds Live. "Did enough to come away with something. Few opportunities first half. Got to keep things tight. Play on the counter. Did well in transition. Guile and final ball was missing.

"Second half expected an onslaught. It came. Good finish from Hernandez. Changed it around. 4-4-2. Tried to create that defining moment. Moore punished for being too honest. Stays on his feet. Could have gone down and maybe earned a penalty.

On referee decisions: "Come to ER you know you’re under pressure all game. Communication was not good with his earpiece to the fourth official. Please don’t want any advantage. Want to kill the game and set-up set-pieces. Five minutes to go, opportunities where we may have had free-kicks, but he kept playing on."

The games are coming thick and fast at such a crucial period of the season, and if Leeds can pick up maximum points then it can turn out to be pivotal.

Next Wednesday, they travel to the Riverside to take on Middlesbrough, who are hovering above the relegation zone before another away trip, but this time against Hull.

Five points separate Leeds and third-placed Fulham, and if they can pick up maximum points from their next two matches then by next Saturday there could be the realistic chance that it could be more.