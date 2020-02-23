Ranger star admits he's frustrated, comments on Morelos

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers might need the rarely-seen striker on Wednesday.

Greg Stewart has admitted that it's been a frustrating first season at Rangers, but the attacker is hopeful that Steven Gerrard picks him to replace Alfredo Morelos next week.

The 29-year-old joined the Gers last summer but has barely featured this season.

So far, Rangers boss Gerrard has given Stewart a little under 600 minutes across all competitions.

That equates to only 6.6 full games, but he could be about to get a break.

With Jermain Defoe injured and Alfredo Morelos suspended for next week's Europa League clash with Braga, Gerrard, whose side lead the 3-2 after Thursday's stunning come-from-behind win at Ibrox, has a choice between Stewart and new loan signing Florian Kamberi for Portugal.

And the former Aberdeen star is hoping that he gets the nod.

He told The Scottish Sun: "Alfredo will be disappointed he isn’t available but I believe we’ve players who can step in if anyone is suspended or injured.

“If the gaffer needs me I am ready. Have I been frustrated about not getting more game time? Yes, I’d be lying if I was to say no. Every player wants to play every game and I’m no different."

In Gerrard's defence, Stewart will have known the state-of-play when he joined Rangers last summer.

If a goalscorer of Defoe's vintage was playing second fiddle to Morelos then Stewart can have little complaints, but Wednesday's clash at Braga offers the chance to send a big message to his manager, if he gets selected.