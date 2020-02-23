Quick links

Rangers

Ranger star admits he's frustrated, comments on Morelos

Shane Callaghan
Greg Stewart of Rangers vies with Aaron Hickey of Heart of Midlothian during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers might need the rarely-seen striker on Wednesday.

Greg Stewart has admitted that it's been a frustrating first season at Rangers, but the attacker is hopeful that Steven Gerrard picks him to replace Alfredo Morelos next week.

The 29-year-old joined the Gers last summer but has barely featured this season.

So far, Rangers boss Gerrard has given Stewart a little under 600 minutes across all competitions.

That equates to only 6.6 full games, but he could be about to get a break.

 

With Jermain Defoe injured and Alfredo Morelos suspended for next week's Europa League clash with Braga, Gerrard, whose side lead the 3-2 after Thursday's stunning come-from-behind win at Ibrox, has a choice between Stewart and new loan signing Florian Kamberi for Portugal.

And the former Aberdeen star is hoping that he gets the nod.

He told The Scottish Sun: "Alfredo will be disappointed he isn’t available but I believe we’ve players who can step in if anyone is suspended or injured.

“If the gaffer needs me I am ready. Have I been frustrated about not getting more game time? Yes, I’d be lying if I was to say no. Every player wants to play every game and I’m no different."

In Gerrard's defence, Stewart will have known the state-of-play when he joined Rangers last summer.

If a goalscorer of Defoe's vintage was playing second fiddle to Morelos then Stewart can have little complaints, but Wednesday's clash at Braga offers the chance to send a big message to his manager, if he gets selected.

Greg Stewart of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

