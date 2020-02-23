Quick links

Predicted Arsenal XI today: £42m player replaces midfielder, 24-year-old returns

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on February 22, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will face Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 22, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal will be looking to maintain their good run of form on Sunday when they take on Everton at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

The Gunners won 4-0 against Newcastle United at home in the league last weekend and got the better of Olympiakos in Greece in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta will be optimistic of getting a positive result against Everton in North London, but he could make some changes to the team that won in Greece.

 

Winger Nicolas Pepe, 24, is likely to make his return to the team and make his 16th start in the Premier League this season.

Hector Bellerin did not travel with the team to Greece, but the defender is set to start against Everton, having started just six games in the league due to injury problems.

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal breaks past Mohamed Camara of Olympiacos during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Olympiacos FC and Arsenal FC at Karaiskakis Stadium on...

Alexandre Lacazette has scored two goals in his last two competitive appearances for the Gunners, and the France international forward should retain his place in the team.

Mesut Ozil is likely to play if his wife does not give birth, and the attacking midfielder - who cost Arsenal £42.4 million when they signed him from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013, as reported by BBC Sport - will replace 20-year-old midfielder Joe Willock.

This is how Arsenal are likely to line up on Sunday:

Arsenal XI

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

