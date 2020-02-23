Predicted Arsenal XI today: £42m player replaces midfielder, 24-year-old returns

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will face Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal will be looking to maintain their good run of form on Sunday when they take on Everton at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

The Gunners won 4-0 against Newcastle United at home in the league last weekend and got the better of Olympiakos in Greece in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta will be optimistic of getting a positive result against Everton in North London, but he could make some changes to the team that won in Greece.

Winger Nicolas Pepe, 24, is likely to make his return to the team and make his 16th start in the Premier League this season.

Hector Bellerin did not travel with the team to Greece, but the defender is set to start against Everton, having started just six games in the league due to injury problems.

Alexandre Lacazette has scored two goals in his last two competitive appearances for the Gunners, and the France international forward should retain his place in the team.

Mesut Ozil is likely to play if his wife does not give birth, and the attacking midfielder - who cost Arsenal £42.4 million when they signed him from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013, as reported by BBC Sport - will replace 20-year-old midfielder Joe Willock.

This is how Arsenal are likely to line up on Sunday: