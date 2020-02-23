Quick links

Pontus Jansson brother responds to Leeds' tweet

Pontus Jansson was a popular figure among Leeds United fans.

Leeds United have uploaded a Twitter video of Kalvin Phillips on the field shortly after the full-time whistle in Saturday's 1-0 win over Reading.

Marcelo Bielsa's side established a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion places by edging out the Royals at Elland Road yesterday afternoon.

It was a huge win for Leeds - the first time they've won two in a row this year - and their inspirational midfielder acknowledged the brilliant home support at the very end.

Phillips had to leave the field in the first half due to injury, but appeared on the pitch in his tracksuit to applaud the fans and play the conductor, eliciting passionate responses with passionate gestures.

 

Pontus Jansson, who left Leeds after three years last summer, was a very popular figure among fans of the West Yorkshire club and often did the same thing after games.

Here's how the Sweden centre-back's brother Peter reacted to the video on Twitter, saying that the 24-year-old is the 'best possible successor'.

Jansson's Brentford, who drew with Bielsa's side earlier this month, are six points adrift of the Whites in the Championship, sitting fourth.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

