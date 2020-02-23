Pontus Jansson brother responds to Leeds' tweet

Pontus Jansson was a popular figure among Leeds United fans.

Leeds United have uploaded a Twitter video of Kalvin Phillips on the field shortly after the full-time whistle in Saturday's 1-0 win over Reading.

Marcelo Bielsa's side established a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion places by edging out the Royals at Elland Road yesterday afternoon.

It was a huge win for Leeds - the first time they've won two in a row this year - and their inspirational midfielder acknowledged the brilliant home support at the very end.

Phillips had to leave the field in the first half due to injury, but appeared on the pitch in his tracksuit to applaud the fans and play the conductor, eliciting passionate responses with passionate gestures.

Pontus Jansson, who left Leeds after three years last summer, was a very popular figure among fans of the West Yorkshire club and often did the same thing after games.

Here's how the Sweden centre-back's brother Peter reacted to the video on Twitter, saying that the 24-year-old is the 'best possible successor'.

If so, the best possible successor! https://t.co/CGQaYvU3B1 — Peter Jansson (@pejansson) February 22, 2020

Jansson's Brentford, who drew with Bielsa's side earlier this month, are six points adrift of the Whites in the Championship, sitting fourth.