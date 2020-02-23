Photo shows Premier League boss watching big derby; could impact Tottenham transfer plans

Sheffield United are the latest club to be linked with Altay Bayindir.

Fenerbahce lost their big derby with Galatasaray this evening – and they had one Premier League manager in the stands to watch it.

Max Kruse put Fenerbahce in front, but that was as good as it got the hosts as Ryan Donk equalised for Galatasaray, before Radamel Falcao's penalty put them in front.

Both Deniz Turuc and Younes Belhanda were sent off to make it ten versus ten, but Henry Onyekuru's last-gasp goal handed Fenerbahce a 3-1 win.

Now, a photo has emerged from Turkish Football TV on Twitter, which shows Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder at the game, allegedly with club officials from Fenerbahce.

That's particularly interesting as Fotospor recently reported that Sheffield United want Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, viewing him as a potential replacement for Dean Henderson.

Bayindir, 21, joined Fener from Ankaragucu last summer, and has already established himself as Fener's first-choice, with the 6ft 6in youngster attracting admirers.

Fanatik even recently claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks to sign Bayindir this summer, landing a potential heir to Hugo Lloris as Spurs look to the future.

Wilder's presence at today's game will be of interest to Spurs not just because of Bayindir, but also because it impacts Henderson's future; and the Daily Mail suggest that Tottenham also want him.

The Blades eyeing up Bayindir will leave Spurs either feeling they need to ramp up their interest in the Turkish talent or that they could have a chance to get Henderson – but either way, Sheffield United are leaving no stone unturned ahead of the summer.