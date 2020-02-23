‘Once a Blue; Please stay’: Some Birmingham City fans reply to Aston Villa-owned striker Scott Hogan's latest tweet

Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan is impressing at Birmingham City.

Some Birmingham City supporters have taken to Twitter to comment on Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan’s tweet following his latest display for the Blues.

The Blues signed Hogan on loan in January and he has been brilliant.

The former Brentford man now has four goals in five games for Birmingham, with his latest coming in the entertaining 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Hogan took to Twitter to post four football emojies representing his goals, and Birmingham supporters have responded with plenty of positive comments.

Another superb finish, Scotty. You and the Juke are so good together. Please stay next season: you know how much we love you and how badly that lot have treated you. — Trevor Bayley (@TrevorBayley) February 23, 2020

Well played yesterday what a goal from you KRO Once a blue always a blue — Robbie Massey (@footieblues1) February 23, 2020

Scotty Hogan is a Blue,he hates Villa — RealJimB (@RealJimB1) February 23, 2020

Absolute Player. 20+ goals for someone next season with the right partner — David Deakin (@bluedeak) February 23, 2020

keep right on! — Hayley ✨ (@hayley_nails) February 23, 2020

Predatory instincts.Long May it continue.#KRO — wayne bache (@waynebache1968) February 23, 2020

Keep it up mate on fire ⚽️ — John (@J_COOKE19) February 23, 2020

Scott, fabulous!

I hope you know how much we Blues Fans think of you. — Reg Heath (@RaindropMed) February 23, 2020

Hogan struggled for form at Aston Villa and Stoke City on loan.

The 27-year-old scored just seven goals in 56 Championship games for Villa.

He has already scored more than half of that for Birmingham since joining in January, and his form has coincided with the club’s surge up the Championship table.

Pep Clotet’s side are unbeaten in eight games, taking 16 points.

Hogan’s four goals and one assist has seen Birmingham win three of their last five games, taking seven points off promotion candidates Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Bristol City.

Villa will be wondering why he couldn’t reach such form at Villa Park.

The Villans lost Wesley to injury in January and went out and bought another striker in Mbwana Samatta. Hogan on current form could have been another decent option.