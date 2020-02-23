Quick links

‘Once a Blue; Please stay’: Some Birmingham City fans reply to Aston Villa-owned striker Scott Hogan's latest tweet

Tom Thorogood
Dublin , Ireland - 9 October 2018; Scott Hogan during a Republic of Ireland training session at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan is impressing at Birmingham City.

New signing Scott Hogan of Aston Villa poses for a picture at the club's training ground at Bodymoor Heath on January 31, 2017 in Birmingham, England.

Some Birmingham City supporters have taken to Twitter to comment on Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan’s tweet following his latest display for the Blues.

The Blues signed Hogan on loan in January and he has been brilliant.

The former Brentford man now has four goals in five games for Birmingham, with his latest coming in the entertaining 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Hogan took to Twitter to post four football emojies representing his goals, and Birmingham supporters have responded with plenty of positive comments.

 

Hogan struggled for form at Aston Villa and Stoke City on loan.

The 27-year-old scored just seven goals in 56 Championship games for Villa.

He has already scored more than half of that for Birmingham since joining in January, and his form has coincided with the club’s surge up the Championship table.

Pep Clotet’s side are unbeaten in eight games, taking 16 points.

Hogan’s four goals and one assist has seen Birmingham win three of their last five games, taking seven points off promotion candidates Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Bristol City.

Villa will be wondering why he couldn’t reach such form at Villa Park.

The Villans lost Wesley to injury in January and went out and bought another striker in Mbwana Samatta. Hogan on current form could have been another decent option.

Scott Hogan of Aston Villa during a training session at the club's training ground at Bodymoor Heath on November 01, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

