'Oh my goodness': Tony Dorigo gushes over Leeds star

The much-maligned Leeds United man is getting praise now.

Kiko Casilla came to Leeds United's rescue on Saturday.

The Whites were minutes away from a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a Reading side who were starting to come into the game a little more.

Leeds held on for dear life against Bristol City a week earlier and there's always a sense of anxiety around Elland Road when the hosts only have a one-goal cushion.

It wouldn't have been the first time that Marcelo Bielsa's - who had 18 shots and 66 percent possession - have dominated a home game and left with less than three points.

And that was almost the case again yesterday, but Casilla pulled off a huge save to keep out Liam Moore at the death, culminating in the West Yorkshire side establishing a five-point cushion in the top two.

It had a bit of extra significance that it was the Spaniard, a player who many Leeds fans were calling to be dropped by Bielsa following a very rough few weeks recently.

But he saved Bielsa's side yesterday and here's what former United star Tony Dorigo said in commentary on LUTV: "Oh my goodness. Well done Kiko. You need to stay concentrated right until the last minute. He made a vital save that might've just saved us all three points."

It's a bit more romantic that it was Casilla, who Bielsa high-fived shortly after the full-time whistle.

It was also a big reminder that the Argentine coach - who has managed Lazio, Athletic Bilbao and Argentina - knows what he is doing and if he has faith in the former Real Madrid stopper, every supporter should too.