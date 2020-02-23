Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Oh my goodness': Tony Dorigo gushes over Leeds star

Shane Callaghan
Ollie Watkins and Kiko Casilla during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park, London on Tuesday 11th February 2020.
The much-maligned Leeds United man is getting praise now.

Kiko Casilla came to Leeds United's rescue on Saturday.

The Whites were minutes away from a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a Reading side who were starting to come into the game a little more.

Leeds held on for dear life against Bristol City a week earlier and there's always a sense of anxiety around Elland Road when the hosts only have a one-goal cushion.

It wouldn't have been the first time that Marcelo Bielsa's - who had 18 shots and 66 percent possession - have dominated a home game and left with less than three points.

And that was almost the case again yesterday, but Casilla pulled off a huge save to keep out Liam Moore at the death, culminating in the West Yorkshire side establishing a five-point cushion in the top two.

 

It had a bit of extra significance that it was the Spaniard, a player who many Leeds fans were calling to be dropped by Bielsa following a very rough few weeks recently.

But he saved Bielsa's side yesterday and here's what former United star Tony Dorigo said in commentary on LUTV: "Oh my goodness. Well done Kiko. You need to stay concentrated right until the last minute. He made a vital save that might've just saved us all three points."

It's a bit more romantic that it was Casilla, who Bielsa high-fived shortly after the full-time whistle.

It was also a big reminder that the Argentine coach - who has managed Lazio, Athletic Bilbao and Argentina - knows what he is doing and if he has faith in the former Real Madrid stopper, every supporter should too.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park, London on Tuesday 11th February 2020.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

