'No way would Lawwell pay that': Some Celtic fans react to new striker rumour

Celtic are being linked with Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy.

Celtic won yet again today, beating Kilmarnock 3-1 at Parkhead - and their top two strikers were on the scoresheet once again.

The Bhoys took full advantage of Rangers drawing 2-2 at St Johnstone by coming from a goal down to beat Killie, as Kristoffer Ajer brought them back into the game before Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths found the net.

Edouard and Griffiths are in great form together, but the interest in Edouard will only mount ahead of the summer window as he took his goal tally for the season to 25.

 

Celtic would be wise to look for potential striker signings as they consider life after Edouard, and one name emerged in midweek - Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy.

The Daily Mail reported that Celtic are in the race for Guirassy, but face competition from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Leicester City.

Amiens want £18million for the 23-year-old, who has scored eight goals this season, which means Celtic would surely have to sell Edouard in order to strike such a deal.

Celtic fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some completely ruling out the prospect of Peter Lawwell sanctioning a deal worth £18million - twice the club's record signing.

Others do like that Celtic are looking to the French market, having had great success with Moussa Dembele and now Edouard, believing that Guirassy could follow suit - if Celtic can afford him.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

