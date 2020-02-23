'No way would Lawwell pay that': Some Celtic fans react to new striker rumour

Celtic are being linked with Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy.

Celtic won yet again today, beating Kilmarnock 3-1 at Parkhead - and their top two strikers were on the scoresheet once again.

The Bhoys took full advantage of Rangers drawing 2-2 at St Johnstone by coming from a goal down to beat Killie, as Kristoffer Ajer brought them back into the game before Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths found the net.

Edouard and Griffiths are in great form together, but the interest in Edouard will only mount ahead of the summer window as he took his goal tally for the season to 25.

Celtic would be wise to look for potential striker signings as they consider life after Edouard, and one name emerged in midweek - Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy.

The Daily Mail reported that Celtic are in the race for Guirassy, but face competition from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Leicester City.

Amiens want £18million for the 23-year-old, who has scored eight goals this season, which means Celtic would surely have to sell Edouard in order to strike such a deal.

Celtic fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some completely ruling out the prospect of Peter Lawwell sanctioning a deal worth £18million - twice the club's record signing.

Others do like that Celtic are looking to the French market, having had great success with Moussa Dembele and now Edouard, believing that Guirassy could follow suit - if Celtic can afford him.

Once eddy goes may as well get another french striker — Jozo (@LisboaJozo1967) February 19, 2020

I stopped reading at 18m. No way would Lawell pay that — Kevin Young (@KevinYoung1993) February 19, 2020

£18 million, are you out your mind , no way will CELTIC pay that, the club wouldn't pay £3 million for the latest wonder kid that Borussia Dortmund paid £18 million, and is now worth at least treble that. — Jakesnake (@jakesnake998) February 19, 2020

I think not. — jamsie cotter (@johnmack12345) February 19, 2020

Like we would pay £18m for anyone https://t.co/qqDF4i8ox2 — SchemeSpaceman (@jaggytooth) February 19, 2020

No chance we are paying 18m for anyone https://t.co/LhpQsu1WaH — Paul Mcginley (@PaulMcG1994) February 19, 2020

We will unfortunately lose Edouard in the summer so I’d expect us to be on the look out for a replacement. I’d imagine we would need Amiens to go down for us to afford him though. — Stephen Donnachie (@SpudDonnachie) February 20, 2020

The French market is a market we have done so well in lately, so if we are going to spend money why not there. However in saying that I would prefer we get FRENCH Eddy on a new contract keeping him here for 10IAR and ensuring we get top dollar for him when he eventually leaves — CeltFromOz (@CassarHouse) February 19, 2020