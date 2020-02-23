Quick links

Leeds United

Nathan Jones raves about Monk signing who provides Leeds with 'a real bit of quality'

Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez returned to form against Reading yesterday.

Nathan Jones has raved about Pablo Hernandez following Leeds United's 1-0 win over Reading in the Championship on Saturday.

The former Stoke boss claimed that Hernandez can provide Leeds with 'something out of nothing' and he thinks he has that 'real bit of quality', as he told EFL on Quest (22/02/20 at 9:15 pm)

Hernandez scored the only goal of the game as Leeds secured all three points against Reading at Elland Road.

 

It was a typical Leeds display in the sense that they created a lot of chances, but only put the ball into the back of the net on one occasion, as Jones shared that Hernandez is that one who produces that magic.

“They have needed those clean sheets because they create so many chances, they play such a way, but they don't convert as many chances they create,” Jones told EFL on Quest.

“Hernandez is the one that can give them something out of nothing. A talisman. He has a real bit of quality and a bit of guile.

“I think it's vital that he stays fit [until the end of the season] and he plays games.”

Hernandez has been an outstanding servant for Leeds over the years and it could be argued that he has been their best performer for a number of seasons now.

Kalvin Phillips is another player who could possibly match him for that title, but he has really come into his own since the start of last season.

In 2017, when Garry Monk was in charge of the Yorkshire giants, he brought the services of Hernandez to Elland Road and the Spanish playmaker hasn't looked back since.

