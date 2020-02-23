Quick links

‘Master of his craft’: Lineker reacts to Arsenal star’s display, gives verdict on Saka

The FA Cup in the BBC studio with host Gary Lineker during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on March 16, 2019 in...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka played well for Arsenal against Everton on Sunday evening.

Djibril Sidibe of Everton battles for possession with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February...

Gary Lineker has praised Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Twitter for the way he scored his side’s second goal against Everton this evening.

Aubameyang was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Everton at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The Gabon international had yet another very good game for the Gunners, as the 30-year-old striker scored twice for the home team.

 

Tottenham Hotspur legend Lineker was particularly impressed with the way the former Borussia Dortmund star took his first goal of the evening in the 33rd minute.

The former England international and Everton striker has also praised 18-year-old Bukayo Saka, who can also operate as a winger, full-back or wing-back.

Stats

Against Everton on Sunday evening, Aubameyang took two shots and both ended in goals, had a pass accuracy of 75%, won one header, took 42 touches, made three tackles, one interception and one clearance, and put in two crosses, according to WhoScored.

Saka played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 92.5%, took 61 touches, attempted one dribble, and put in one cross, according to WhoScored.

Djibril Sidibe of Everton tackles Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

