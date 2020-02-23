‘Master of his craft’: Lineker reacts to Arsenal star’s display, gives verdict on Saka

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka played well for Arsenal against Everton on Sunday evening.

Gary Lineker has praised Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Twitter for the way he scored his side’s second goal against Everton this evening.

Aubameyang was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Everton at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The Gabon international had yet another very good game for the Gunners, as the 30-year-old striker scored twice for the home team.

Tottenham Hotspur legend Lineker was particularly impressed with the way the former Borussia Dortmund star took his first goal of the evening in the 33rd minute.

The former England international and Everton striker has also praised 18-year-old Bukayo Saka, who can also operate as a winger, full-back or wing-back.

There are some players that when they’re one-on-one with the keeper, you just know they’ll score. @Aubameyang7 is one of them. Master of his craft. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2020

Wonderful cross from the very exciting young talent that is Bukayo Saka. Expertly finished too by Eddie Nketiah. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2020

Stats

Against Everton on Sunday evening, Aubameyang took two shots and both ended in goals, had a pass accuracy of 75%, won one header, took 42 touches, made three tackles, one interception and one clearance, and put in two crosses, according to WhoScored.

Saka played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 92.5%, took 61 touches, attempted one dribble, and put in one cross, according to WhoScored.