Lampard makes claim about Tottenham's tactics & hits back at Spurs man's comments

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in a controversial game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The former midfielder also hit back at Jose Mourinho's comments about knowing Chelsea's team prior to the game, as Lampard stated 'that's the world we live in', as quoted by Football London.

It was a big game at Stamford Bridge because of what was on the line in regards to finishing in the Premier League's top-four at the end of the season.

Despite controversy involving Giovani Lo Celso's non-sending off, this is what Lampard stated about Tottenham's tactics and Mourinho's comments.

"In a game where I expected Tottenham to be deep, which they were in the first half - you know you can find him and he can bring people into the game," Lampard told Chelsea's official website.

"I expected a matchup (in the system)," Lampard said, as quoted by The Evening Standard. "I expected Jose to know which way we were going to go. Whether that’s because we did it last time or he has probably some connections at our training ground as well. But he’s matched up and now that’s for the players. The matchup is a test, a challenge for us. They’re physical, they’re big and we have to take that challenge on positively.

He also told Football London, in regards to Mourinho's comments: "Serious. That’s the world we live in. When you have been working on that. We have previous on playing in the way we play. It only works if Ross and Mason are mobile. It is the players who enforce it."

This is a big win for Lampard, who has got one over on his former manager once again. He beat him last season when he was Derby manager and Mourinho was Manchester United boss.

And he took all three points off him in North London and now yesterday. Years and years of playing under Mourinho's stewardship is seemingly paying off for him.

Whilst that was a massive three points for Chelsea, it can all change in a flash because his side are four points ahead of the top-four chasers. But with Manchester City's European ban, that fifth spot might just be gold for one team and Spurs are currently sitting in that spot.