Juventus reportedly rival Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for Thomas Lemar; £40m fee mooted

Tom Thorogood
Thomas Lemar during La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CA Osasuna at Wanda Metropolitano on December 14, 2019 in Madrid, Spain .
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Thomas Lemar.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have joined Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar.

The Frenchman has struggled to get going at Atleti this season. He has started just nine La Liga games, failing to register a single goal or assist.

Lemar appears to be falling out of favour under manager Diego Simeone.

Arsenal and Spurs are both mentioned by Calciomercato as suitors.

The Gunners were said to have made a proposal to loan the 24-year-old. Atleti, however, are only interested in selling the player for around £40 million.

 

Juventus are looking at potential replacements for Douglas Costa this summer with the Brazilian, 29, struggling to make an impact for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

The Italian champions, however, are keen on a cheaper deal for Lemar.

Tottenham, meanwhile, may see the Frenchman as an ideal player to bolster their attacking ranks this summer.

The current injuries to Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min leave Spurs lacking in the final third. Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela and Steven Bergwijn could benefit from added competition.

Tottenham and Arsenal have the resources to pull off a summer move for Lemar. The player, however, may see Juve as the bigger draw right now as they can guarantee Champions League football for next season.

Thomas Lemar during La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Levante UD at Wanda Metropolitano on January 04, 2020 in Madrid, Spain .

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

