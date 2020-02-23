John Fleck pens deal with Sheffield United weeks after reported Arsenal interest

Arsenal were linked with Sheffield United's John Fleck.

Reported Arsenal transfer target John Fleck has committed his future to Sheffield United after penning a new deal at the club, sufc.co.uk report.

The Scotland international has been in superb form for the Blades this season.

His displays have caught the attentions of Premier League rivals Arsenal, according to the Daily Record.

But Fleck has chosen to ignore the calls from bigger clubs to remain with the Blades.

He spoke of his delight at penning a new deal:

“It is an amazing club. It is one that I always wanted to be part of going forward. I've really enjoyed my time here since day one, so I didn't see any reason why I wouldn't want to be here at what is a really exciting time for the club,” he told the club’s official website.

Fleck, 28, has made 24 Premier League starts this season. He has five goals and two assists as the Blades chase a European spot.

Arsenal have had problems in midfield all season.

Granit Xhaka remains an unconvincing figure in Arsenal’s side, while flair players Mesut Ozil and Dani Ceballos have largely been inconsistent.

New manager Mikel Arteta will be keen to add some extra steel to his side this summer. Fleck has shown he can mix it at the top level over the past six months.

His new deal until 2023, however, should see Arsenal move on to other targets.

The North London club are likely to go through several changes this summer as they look to compete again for a place in the Champions League.