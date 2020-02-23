Quick links

Jan Age Fjortoft says player wants to join Liverpool this summer

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner.

Dietmar Hamann may think that Timo Werner is better suited to Chelsea or Manchester United, but the RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner seems to be keen on moving to Liverpool instead.

Former Liverpool midfielder Hamann recently wrote in his Sky Germany column that Werner would struggle to play regularly at Anfield, and said that he is better suited to United or Chelsea.

However, the striker himself seems to be suggesting that he wants to join Jurgen Klopp’s side in the summer transfer window.

 

In midweek, Werner told Via Sport that he is flattered to be linked with Liverpool, and he recently told Sky Germany that he would fit in at the Reds and raved about manager Jurgen Klopp (click here and here to read more).

Liverpool have been linked with the 23-year-old striker, with The Times reporting that both the Reds and their Premier League rivals Chelsea want to secure the services of the youngster in the summer transfer window.

Jan Age Fjortoft played in England (Swindon Town and Middlesbrough) and Germany (Eintracht Frankfurt), and the Bundesliga expert has given his take on Werner’s comments about Liverpool on Twitter.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

