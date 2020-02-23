Jan Age Fjortoft says player wants to join Liverpool this summer

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner.

Dietmar Hamann may think that Timo Werner is better suited to Chelsea or Manchester United, but the RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner seems to be keen on moving to Liverpool instead.

Former Liverpool midfielder Hamann recently wrote in his Sky Germany column that Werner would struggle to play regularly at Anfield, and said that he is better suited to United or Chelsea.

However, the striker himself seems to be suggesting that he wants to join Jurgen Klopp’s side in the summer transfer window.

In midweek, Werner told Via Sport that he is flattered to be linked with Liverpool, and he recently told Sky Germany that he would fit in at the Reds and raved about manager Jurgen Klopp (click here and here to read more).

Liverpool have been linked with the 23-year-old striker, with The Times reporting that both the Reds and their Premier League rivals Chelsea want to secure the services of the youngster in the summer transfer window.

Jan Age Fjortoft played in England (Swindon Town and Middlesbrough) and Germany (Eintracht Frankfurt), and the Bundesliga expert has given his take on Werner’s comments about Liverpool on Twitter.

Do I think he wants to go to Liverpool? Yes, I do. Do I think Liverpool right now is negotiating with him? No, I don’t. Liverpool got 3 fantastic attackers. They are about to do one of the club’s best year. CL, World Cup and PL..why should Klopp and the club make too much noise — Jan Aage Fjortoft ️‍ (@JanAageFjortoft) February 22, 2020

Werner’s flirt-strategy with Liverpool is smart. The fans will love him for it. Timo Werner is a good guy by the way. I like his way of speaking openly about this. Wish more players left their cliches at home. — Jan Aage Fjortoft ️‍ (@JanAageFjortoft) February 22, 2020