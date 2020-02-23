'I'll never apologise': Rangers boss comments on Celtic celebrations

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers beat Celtic in December before the winter break.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that he feels vindicated in his euphoric celebrations after beating Celtic in December, following Neil Lennon's actions last weekend.

The Gers beat Lennon's side 2-1 before the winter break for what was their first win at Parkhead since 2010.

More significantly, it saw Rangers move only two points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, setting up a fascinating second half to the season.

It hasn't really worked out that way, with Gerrard's side dropping eight points since coming back from the break.

Last week, Celtic scored a late goal to beat Aberdeen 2-1 and move 13 points clear of the Ibrox outfit, which has since been reduced to 10.

Gerrard caught a bit of stick for the way in which he celebrated the win at Parkhead a couple of months ago, but the 39-year-old says that Lennon's celebrations at Pittodrie remind him that it was the right thing to do.

He told The Scottish Sun: "I'll never apologise for being authentic. I am passionate after a win. I don't think people on the outside understand the pressures you are under in that moment.

"I do ask myself if it was too much but then I think Celtic beat Aberdeen last weekend, and 11 players and Neil Lennon are jumping about and celebrating with the fans."

Gerrard did celebrate the Old Firm win a little exuberantly it has to be said, but why not?

It was a massive Rangers victory at the time and he's right in saying that he shouldn't apologise. Lennon is as passionate as they come and there's little chance that he would've been less animated under the same circumstances.