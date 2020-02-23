Ian Wright responds as Leeds' Kalvin Phillips sends injury message

Kalvin Phillips worried a lot of Leeds United fans on Saturday.

Kalvin Phillips has moved to appease fears over the injury he picked up for Leeds United on Saturday.

The Whites beat Reading 1-0 at Elland Road to establish a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots with 12 Championship games to go.

But the victory was soured a little by the fact that their inspirational midfielder was a first-half casualty, being replaced by Ezgjan Alioski on 37 minutes.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa admitted to media afterwards that it was too early to know if it was serious or not.

United lost two of the three games that Phillips missed through suspension earlier in 2020, underlining his importance to the West Yorkshire club.

He appeared on the pitch at full-time and roused the fans yesterday, albeit while moving gingerly.

But the Leeds star has revealed on Instagram that he is only suffering with a dead leg, after Arsenal icon Ian Wright responded to his post-match message:

This is a very promising update.

With Leeds very close to winning promotion, they simply can't afford to lose a player of Phillips's influence for any period of time but, with a bit of luck, he'll be available for the trip to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.