'I need him back': Gerrard names the player he thinks could solve Rangers' problems

Olly Dawes
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers drew 2-2 away at St Johnstone this afternoon.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told The Scottish Sun that he needs Filip Helander back in his side to solve the defensive woes.

The Gers headed to Perth today to take on St Johnstone, with Gerrard no doubt hoping the euphoria of Thursday's comeback win over Braga would carry on.

Yet Rangers looked shaky defensively throughout, with Nikola Katic failing to deal with a long ball forward, allowing Callum Hendry to get in and score.

 

Florian Kamberi and Joe Aribo turned the game on its head in the second half, scoring to put Rangers 2-1 up – but those defensive issues cropped up again.

Rangers couldn't clear inside their own box, and Stevie May was on hand to rattle home the equaliser for St Johnstone, giving them a 2-2 draw.

Since the winter break, Rangers have dropped 10 points in eight games, conceding seven times in the process, with six of them coming on the road.

That has seen Celtic open up a huge 12 point gap at the top of the table, and Gerrard thinks he needs one man back to help solve these defensive issues – Filip Helander.

Filip Helander of Rangers FC looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The big Swedish defender is out of action with a foot injury and hasn't played for more than two months now, and Gerrard feels he needs him back 'sharpish' because the current defensive setup without him just isn't good enough.

“I'm going to have to find solutions,” said Gerrard. I'm going to have to work even harder than we do to find solutions and get back to the basics of defending.”

“I need Helander back fit, sharpish. I need to find solutions because we're conceding too many goals. It's happened too many times now. That's Hearts away, Aberdeen away, Killie away, Braga at home, St Johnstone away... for this football club it's too many times,” he added.

Steven Berghuis of Feyenoord, Filip Helander of Rangers FC during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in...

