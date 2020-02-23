Quick links

Everton

'He shouldn't be happy with that': Lescott baffled by £30m Everton man's comments

Amir Mir
Joleon Lescott reporting for BT Sport during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Espanyol Barcelona at Molineux on February 20, 2020 in...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jordan Pickford will be hoping to remain England's number one despite a number of indifferent performances for Everton this season.

Jordan Pickford of Everton during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Joleon Lescott has stated that he 'doesn't get why' Everton's Jordan Pickford feels that criticism aimed at him this season has been 'unfair'.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News (22/02/12 at 1:50 am), Lescott made it clear that Everton's man between the sticks will get criticised because he is England's number one.

Following his error against Crystal Palace earlier this month, Pickford claimed that 'everyone hates you' when you are an England player, as he made it clear that the criticism isn't affecting him, as quoted by BBC Sport.

 

But former Everton defender, Lescott, thinks that Pickford 'shouldn't be happy' that his mistakes are leading to goals, as he was seemingly baffled by the shot-stopper's previous claim. 

“His mistakes lead to conceding and he shouldn't be happy with that,” Lescott told Soccer Saturday. “So, I don't get why he feels that's unfair criticism. 

“Yet I don't think anyone is over critical [praisful] of him when he does something quite good. But in term of mistakes, if you make mistakes as a player, especially as England's number one, you are going to get criticised. And I guess that's what is kind of new for him.”

Everton's English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford lets a shot from Crystal Palace's Zaire-born Belgian striker Christian Benteke (not pictured) go through him as Palace equalize during the...

Pickford, who joined the Toffees from Sunderland in 2017 for £30 million [BBC Sport], has always been known to be a little bit erratic in goal, whether he is donning Everton's gloves or on the few occasions, England's gloves.

But, as he proved during the World Cup in Russia, he can deliver the goods when it matters most, so the same will be expected of him this summer.

Despite the rise of the likes of Dean Henderson from Sheffield United, it would be a surprise to see Pickford lose his England number one spot because he has been quality for Gareth Southgate for most of the time and the majority of his criticism has come at club level. 

Gareth Southgate, Manager of England gives his players a team talk before extra time during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch