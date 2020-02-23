Quick links

'He is off': Some Liverpool fans react to comments made by £49m rival player

Amir Mir
Fans of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.
Raheem Sterling left Liverpool in 2015.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling smiles during training at Manchester City Football Academy on February 21, 2020 in Manchester, England.

Liverpool fans are not surprised by Raheem Sterling's recent comments about Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, Sterling, who left Liverpool for the Etihad Stadium for £49 million in 2015 [BBC Sport], stated that he is 'open to challenges' after being quizzed about joining Real Madrid.

 

It needs to be remembered that the comments by the ex-Liverpool man came before Manchester City were banned from Europe for two seasons.

The current Premier League champions, at this moment in time, face two seasons outside of European football, which if it stands, will be a big blow to their hopes of becoming European champions.

Apart from the European Cup, City have won it all since their mega-money takeover over 10 years ago, but could that result in certain players leaving?

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London, United...

As mentioned above, despite Sterling's comments coming before the ban, there are still certain sections of the Liverpool fanbase who can see the speedster leaving Manchester.

The England international didn't exactly leave Anfield with his head held high, as he was highly-criticised for the manner of his exit.

Whether Liverpool or Sterling were in the right is up for debate, but if he does end up donning the Whites of Madrid then it could be a case of 'told you so' from the Merseyside giants.

Nonetheless, here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to Sterling's comments:

