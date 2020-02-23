Danny Rose sends classy message to Tottenham & Mourinho, makes honest claim

Danny Rose is on-loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur.

Danny Rose has stated that he wishes Jose Mourinho the 'best of luck' and he is hoping Tottenham secure a top-four finish at the end of the season, whilst speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News (22/02/20 at 2:15 pm).

Rose is now on-loan at Newcastle, where he is hoping to regain some form after months and months of struggle at his boyhood club, Tottenham.

It will take the left-back time to get back to his best, but he has enough time to get that speed and quality back into his legs, which will help him in his race to reach the Euros with England.

Despite leaving Spurs in a seemingly sour note, Rose sent nothing but a classy message to Mourinho and his parent club, as they bid for a domestic cup and a Champions League finish.

“Everything comes to an end at some point and you have to bear that in my mind,” Rose told Sky Sports. “It's not the first time I have had a manager come in and not play me. It happens throughout your career.

“You just have to make sure you remain professional, you just try to be as positive as possible because it's not an individual game, it's a team game. It's probably something I saw coming as soon as Mauricio lost his job.

“I wish Jose the best of luck. I wish Tottenham the best of luck. I hope they get into the top four this season and do well in the FA Cup. Obviously, I will look out for their results.”

Despite his lack of game time in recent months and his lack of form, Rose has still managed to maintain his England pace.

Therefore, it would be a surprise if he doesn't make Gareth Southgate's squad because unlike the right-back spot there isn't a host of players looking to take that left-back position.

Ben Chilwell is Rose's biggest competition, whilst Manchester United's Luke Shaw will be hoping he can build on his form and perhaps push either of the above players out of the door.