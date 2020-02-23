Crystal Palace-linked Filip Kostic reportedly topped Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool wish-list in 2017

Former Liverpool-linked Filip Kostic is a reported target for Crystal Palace.

According to The Sun (February 23, Page 63), Crystal Palace will send scouts to watch Filip Kostic who had previous links to Liverpool.

The Serbia international has been in excellent form this season. He has four goals and eight assists for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Palace are among the lowest scorers in the Premier League. They need to add more creativity to the side, and especially if Wilfried Zaha departs the club this summer.

Kostic represents a decent option. And, he is a player who previously impressed current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

German publication Bild claim Klopp put Kostic at the top of his wish-list back in 2017 while the winger was shining for VFB Stuttgart.

Klopp was said to be looking at Kevin Volland, but he sounded out Kostic as an ideal alternative with the Serb’s pace, directness and ability a key factor.

Ultimately, an Anfield move for Kostic failed to materialise. The Reds instead went on to sign the likes of Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri in future transfer windows.

It’s safe to say Liverpool haven’t exactly been hindered by not signing him.

Kostic is now rated at around £10 million by The Sun.

The report adds Palace boss Roy Hodgson has been checking up on the player, and he could be available to move at the end of the season.

The Eagles already have a Serb on their books in Luka Milivojevic, and his presence could make a move to Selhurst Park a more attractive proposition.