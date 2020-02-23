Quick links

Crystal Palace

Liverpool

Premier League

Crystal Palace-linked Filip Kostic reportedly topped Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool wish-list in 2017

Tom Thorogood
Hamburg´s Serbian midfielder Filip Kostic (R) scores during the German first division Bundesliga football match, RB Leipzig v Hamburg SV, on January 27, 2018 in Leipzig, eastern Germany.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Former Liverpool-linked Filip Kostic is a reported target for Crystal Palace.

Filip Kostic of Serbia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Serbia and Brazil at the Otkrytiye Arena on June 27, 2018 in Moscow, Russia

According to The Sun (February 23, Page 63), Crystal Palace will send scouts to watch Filip Kostic who had previous links to Liverpool.

The Serbia international has been in excellent form this season. He has four goals and eight assists for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Palace are among the lowest scorers in the Premier League. They need to add more creativity to the side, and especially if Wilfried Zaha departs the club this summer.

Kostic represents a decent option. And, he is a player who previously impressed current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

German publication Bild claim Klopp put Kostic at the top of his wish-list back in 2017 while the winger was shining for VFB Stuttgart.

 

Klopp was said to be looking at Kevin Volland, but he sounded out Kostic as an ideal alternative with the Serb’s pace, directness and ability a key factor.

Ultimately, an Anfield move for Kostic failed to materialise. The Reds instead went on to sign the likes of Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri in future transfer windows.

It’s safe to say Liverpool haven’t exactly been hindered by not signing him.

Kostic is now rated at around £10 million by The Sun.

The report adds Palace boss Roy Hodgson has been checking up on the player, and he could be available to move at the end of the season.

The Eagles already have a Serb on their books in Luka Milivojevic, and his presence could make a move to Selhurst Park a more attractive proposition.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - June 27: Filip Kostic of Serbia in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Serbia and Brazil at Spartak Stadium on June 27, 2018 in Moscow,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch