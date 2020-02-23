'Could've solved from bench': Bielsa admits 27-year-old caused 'confusion' during Leeds' win

Leeds United picked up yet another three points in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that Liam Moore caused 'confusion' during Leeds United's 1-0 win over Reading on Saturday at Elland Road.

Speaking to Leeds Live, Bielsa stated that Moore, 27, who is a centre-back, transferred into a striker during the latter stages of the game, which caused the confusion, as the Leeds boss made it clear that Reading's tactical change 'could have been solved from the bench'.

Pablo Hernandez was the man to score the only goal of the game, as Leeds put some distance between themselves and third place.

After the match, Bielsa admitted that Reading's attackers were 'not easy to control', as he shared his thoughts on the tactical change involving Moore.

“They have some attackers that are not easy to control,” Bielsa told Leeds Live. “Also, there was a situation in the last minute for them, we should have resolved.

“The number six became a striker. That created confusion we could have solved from the bench. It was this player who had a clear chance in the last minute.”

There are 12 games of the season left with the Whites holding a five-point lead over third-placed Fulham. Added with that, they are four points behind the leaders, West Brom.

Since December, or even January, Leeds were enduring a pretty poor run of form and results, but it's a bad run that may have been a blessing in disguise.

Leeds' blips usually come a lot later on in the season, but this early bad run of form could now perhaps pave the way for them to go on a good run.

If Leeds can do that in their next six or seven games then they may just do enough to put a gap between themselves and those in the play-off places, which in tune means that even a slip up during the final few weeks might not be enough for them to slip outside of the top-two places.