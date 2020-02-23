Confirmed Rangers line-up: Aribo starts, Kamberi only on the bench

Rangers take on St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership today.

Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Halliday; Jack, Aribo, Arfield; Kent, Hagi, Morelos.

Rangers substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Davis, Ojo, Barker, Stewart, Kamberi.

Rangers are back in league action this afternoon, heading to McDiarmid Park to take on St Johnstone as they get back to the bread and butter of league football.

Subscribe

Thursday's remarkable Europa League comeback against Braga saw Rangers win 3-2, but Steven Gerrard's side must now be fully focused on league action today.

Allan McGregor starts in goal as ever today, behind a back four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic and Andy Halliday ahead of him as Borna Barisic misses out.

Joe Aribo is rewarded for a superb goal against Braga with a starting role, joining Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield in the middle of the park, with Glen Kamara out of the squad.

Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi both start, and will operate behind and around lone striker Alfredo Morelos as Florian Kamberi waits for his first start despite a big impact on Thursday.

Kamberi is though on the bench, alongside Wes Foderingham, George Edmundson, Steven Davis, Sheyi Ojo, Brandon Barker and Greg Stewart.