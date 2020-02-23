Confirmed Celtic lineup: Frimpong starts, Elyounoussi on the bench, 26-year-old named captain

Celtic take on Kilmarnock at Parkhead this afternoon...

Celtic starting XI: Forster; Simunovic, Jullien, Ajer; Frimpong, Rogic, McGregor, Christie, Taylor; Griffiths, Edouard.

Celtic substitutes: Bain, Bitton, Bauer, Bolingoli, Elyounoussi, Klimala, Bayo.

Celtic are back in league action this afternoon, hosting Kilmarnock just days after their 1-1 draw away at Copenhagen on Thursday evening.

The Europa League takes a back seat today as it's back to league action, as Celtic look to strengthen their grip on top spot and move closer to a ninth straight title.

Fraser Forster starts in goal as usual, and will be protected by a back three of Jozo Simunovic, Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer.

Jeremie Frimpong and Greg Taylor line up as the wing backs, and Callum McGregor is named captain today with Scott Brown unavailable.

Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie start in midfield with McGregor, whilst both Olivier Ntcham and James Forrest miss out today, showing Celtic's great strength in depth.

Leigh Griffiths is passed fit to play despite an injury scare, and partners Odsonne Edouard in the Celtic attack, with January signing Patryk Klimala on the bench.

Scott Bain, Nir Bitton, Moritz Bauer, Boli Boligoli, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Vakoun Issouf Bayo round out the Celtic substitutes this afternoon.