Confirmed: Arsenal v Everton lineups at Emirates Stadium today

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will face Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton today.

Arsenal will be looking to maintain their good run of form today when they take on Everton at the Emirates Stadium in North London in the Premier League.

The Gunners will head into the match against the Toffees on the back of 1-0 win against Olympiakos in the Europa League.

The North London outfit got the better of Newcastle United 4-0 at home in the league last weekend and are very much in the running for a place in the top four.

 

Mikel Arteta’s side are 11th in the Premier League table at the moment with 34 points from 26 matches, 10 points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Everton currently find themselves 10th in the standings with 36 points from 26 matches.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have an outside chance of finishing in the top four and clinching a Champions League place for the 2020-21 campaign.

This is how Arsenal and Everton will line up in the Premier League today:

Meanwhile, Everton midfielder Fabian Delph has spoken highly of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The former Aston Villa man has said that he wanted to leave Manchester City after his first team at the club, but then assistant manager Arteta convinced him to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Delph told BBC Sport: “In my first year at City, I had been hit and miss with injuries. I didn't play as much as I liked and had the opportunity to go.

"Mikel said 'I don't want you to leave. I feel there is a spot here. The way we want to play is different to what a lot of people have seen but you are very capable of doing it'.

"We worked on it a few times in training and I decided to stay. Everything he said came true."

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

