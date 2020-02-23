'Completely different player under Arteta': Some Arsenal fans hail 27-year-old's 'unreal' display

Arsenal beat Everton 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

The Gunners made a truly dismal start, as they failed to deal with a free kick into the box, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin was able to acrobatically beat Bernd Leno with a fine finish.

Arsenal hit back through Eddie Nketiah as he converted Bukayo Saka's cross, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slotted past Jordan Pickford for 2-1.

Richarlison scrambled home an equaliser before the break, but Arsenal weren't to be denied as Aubameyang headed in Nicolas Pepe's cross to seal a 3-2 win.

Leno made a number of saves to ensure Arsenal claimed all three points, but there was a superb display from another German as Shkodran Mustafi impressed.

The 27-year-old defender has often been criticised during his time at Arsenal, and looked to be on his way out under Unai Emery, but is back in favour under Mikel Arteta.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to react to his performance, believing that he looks like a completely different player under Arteta, praising him for a 'masterclass' performance.

Others called him 'unreal' and 'fantastic', naming him as the man of the match having made seven clearances, four aerials, three tackles and two interceptions.

Mustafi was truly unreal today wow — Gaston (@GhassenAFC) February 23, 2020

Mustafi looks a completely different player under Arteta. He was excellent today. Great to see Arsenal playing good football again, very very important win! Three in a row! Still unbeaten in 2020 #COYG — James Warner (@JamesWarnerAFC) February 23, 2020

Mustafi masterclass yet again #afc — Fawaz Alrushaid (@_Fwaze) February 23, 2020

We need to blow Mustafi's trumpet very loud, he has been toooooo fantastic so far in this match. #ARSEVE #AFC #COYG — Gooner4Life. (@EriiOluwami) February 23, 2020

Mustafi is having the game of his life #ARSEVE #afc — Nain Not Naan (@nainometer) February 23, 2020

Mustafi again with a great performance — The People’s Champion (@TroopzAFC) February 23, 2020

Mustafi my man of the match — Stumpy (@Stumpy_Afc) February 23, 2020

Mustafi today AGAIN a great performance silencing his haters more and more with each performance #ARSEVE — Abz AFC (@AbzAFC__) February 23, 2020

Aubameyang with the two goals, but Shkodran Mustafi MotM for me. Immense at the center of Arsenal’s defense. #AFC #COYG #ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/e4QBIN6kRU — Arsenal Weekly (@arsenalwkly) February 23, 2020