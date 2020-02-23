Quick links

'Completely different player under Arteta': Some Arsenal fans hail 27-year-old's 'unreal' display

Olly Dawes
Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal beat Everton 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal boosted their hopes of sneaking into the race for the top five after beating Everton 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium today.

The Gunners made a truly dismal start, as they failed to deal with a free kick into the box, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin was able to acrobatically beat Bernd Leno with a fine finish.

Arsenal hit back through Eddie Nketiah as he converted Bukayo Saka's cross, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slotted past Jordan Pickford for 2-1.

 

Richarlison scrambled home an equaliser before the break, but Arsenal weren't to be denied as Aubameyang headed in Nicolas Pepe's cross to seal a 3-2 win.

Leno made a number of saves to ensure Arsenal claimed all three points, but there was a superb display from another German as Shkodran Mustafi impressed.

The 27-year-old defender has often been criticised during his time at Arsenal, and looked to be on his way out under Unai Emery, but is back in favour under Mikel Arteta.

Richarlison of Everton shoots under pressure from Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in...

Fans have been taking to Twitter to react to his performance, believing that he looks like a completely different player under Arteta, praising him for a 'masterclass' performance.

Others called him 'unreal' and 'fantastic', naming him as the man of the match having made seven clearances, four aerials, three tackles and two interceptions.

