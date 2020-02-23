Quick links

Chris Sutton’s four-word reaction to Rangers draw today

Subhankar Mondal
Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers have failed to win today.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard reacts after his team score their third and winning goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Rangers failing to win this afternoon.

Rangers have played out a 2-2 draw with St. Johnstone away from home in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Although the Gers conceded after eight minutes, they scored through Florian Kamberi and Joe Aribo in the second half, only for the home team to find an equaliser on 80 minutes.

 

Former Celtic striker Sutton was following the match, and he has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the final result, and so has former Hibernian forward Tam McManus.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard reacts after his team score their third and winning goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at...

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Sunday afternoon, hosts St Johnstone had 33% of the possession, took seven shots of which four were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Rangers had 67% of the possession, took 21 shots of which nine were on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.

With Celtic in action at the moment, the Gers could further slip behind their bitter Old Firm rivals in the race for the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

