Chris Sutton’s four-word reaction to Rangers draw today

Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Rangers failing to win this afternoon.

Rangers have played out a 2-2 draw with St. Johnstone away from home in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Although the Gers conceded after eight minutes, they scored through Florian Kamberi and Joe Aribo in the second half, only for the home team to find an equaliser on 80 minutes.

Former Celtic striker Sutton was following the match, and he has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the final result, and so has former Hibernian forward Tam McManus.

Battling point for Rangers... — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 23, 2020

Terrific point for St Johnstone in their quest for the Top 6. With Celtic currently losing it could be a big point also for Rangers — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) February 23, 2020

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Sunday afternoon, hosts St Johnstone had 33% of the possession, took seven shots of which four were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Rangers had 67% of the possession, took 21 shots of which nine were on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.

With Celtic in action at the moment, the Gers could further slip behind their bitter Old Firm rivals in the race for the Scottish Premiership title this season.