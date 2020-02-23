Celtic fans react to comments by Rangers manager's Neil Lennon comments

Celtic's Neil Lennon passionately celebrated a win last week in the same vein as Steven Gerrard celebrated Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers' latest Old Firm win.

Celtic fans on Twitter have reacted to what Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said earlier on Sunday.

Gerrard has taken a bit of stick for his over-zealous celebrations directly after leading the Gers to a first victory at Parkhead in nine years just before the winter break.

Subscribe

Celtic beat Aberdeen 2-1 at Pittodrie and there were similar celebrations from Hoops boss Neil Lennon and his players last week,

And Gerrard said today that he wouldn't apologise for his reaction to the Old Firm win, stating that Lennon's own celebration seven days ago vindicated him.

He said: "He said: "I'll never apologise for being authentic. I am passionate after a win. I don't think people on the outside understand the pressures you are under in that moment. I do ask myself if it was too much but then I think Celtic beat Aberdeen last weekend, and 11 players and Neil Lennon are jumping about and celebrating with the fans."

However, Celtic moved 13 points clear of Rangers with their victory last week, while the Ibrox outfit beat the Bhoys in December to stay two points behind.

Here's how fans of the Parkhead club reacted to Gerrard's comments:

Lennon went 10 points clear. Gerrard stayed 2 behind. Big difference lol https://t.co/yNnPaBBCst — Jordan (@jordanmcgowan95) February 23, 2020

This is killing Gerrard. His enormous ego far outweighs his very limited coaching ability. Celtic will win the lot domesticallyvagain. — Sniffer 72 (@Weller64) February 23, 2020

Lennon won the league at Aberdeen, Gerrard just won a match .. levels I suppose — Willow O’Wiley (@Jez48872355) February 23, 2020

Lennon celebrated going 10 clear Gerrard celebrated going 2pts behind — Colin Jordan (@colinjordan1203) February 23, 2020

Always about the Celtic

Least u actually said Celtic this time — Danny Roddie (@DanyBhoy7) February 23, 2020

Obsessed — Ronnie O'Connor (@_lippylipez_) February 23, 2020

He talking about Celtic again? — Free Rogic. (@celticforever8) February 23, 2020

You can see Gerrard's point and to be honest he does certainly have one.

At the time, Rangers winning at Celtic was massively important, as a home win would've allowed Lennon's side enter the winter break with a eight-point cushion.

Had the shoe been on the other foot, and Lennon won at Ibrox to reduce the gap to two points ahead of the hiatus, it's safe to assume that a character as passionate as the Northern Irishman would've been just as animated as his opposite number.