Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Celtic fans react to comments by Rangers manager's Neil Lennon comments

Shane Callaghan
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard reacts after his team score their third and winning goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic's Neil Lennon passionately celebrated a win last week in the same vein as Steven Gerrard celebrated Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers' latest Old Firm win.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard reacts after his team score their third and winning goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at...

Celtic fans on Twitter have reacted to what Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said earlier on Sunday.

Gerrard has taken a bit of stick for his over-zealous celebrations directly after leading the Gers to a first victory at Parkhead in nine years just before the winter break.

Subscribe

Celtic beat Aberdeen 2-1 at Pittodrie and there were similar celebrations from Hoops boss Neil Lennon and his players last week,

And Gerrard said today that he wouldn't apologise for his reaction to the Old Firm win, stating that Lennon's own celebration seven days ago vindicated him.

 

He said: "He said: "I'll never apologise for being authentic. I am passionate after a win. I don't think people on the outside understand the pressures you are under in that moment. I do ask myself if it was too much but then I think Celtic beat Aberdeen last weekend, and 11 players and Neil Lennon are jumping about and celebrating with the fans."

However, Celtic moved 13 points clear of Rangers with their victory last week, while the Ibrox outfit beat the Bhoys in December to stay two points behind.

Here's how fans of the Parkhead club reacted to Gerrard's comments:

You can see Gerrard's point and to be honest he does certainly have one.

At the time, Rangers winning at Celtic was massively important, as a home win would've allowed Lennon's side enter the winter break with a eight-point cushion.

Had the shoe been on the other foot, and Lennon won at Ibrox to reduce the gap to two points ahead of the hiatus, it's safe to assume that a character as passionate as the Northern Irishman would've been just as animated as his opposite number.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch