Celtic boss Neil Lennon tips James Forrest to return for Copenhagen clash in positive injury update

James Forrest of Celtic FC celebrates during the game during the UEFA Champions League 2019
Celtic's James Forrest missed the clash at home to Kilmarnock.

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes James Forrest should return to the side for the visit of FC Copenhagen on Thursday, the Daily Record report.

Forrest, alongside Olivier Ntcham and Scott Brown, missed the 3-1 victory over Scottish Premiership rivals Kilmarnock at Celtic Park.

Attentions now turn to the Europa League where Celtic host Copenhagen on Thursday following the Hoops’ 1-1 draw in Denmark three days ago.

Speaking to reporters, Lennon is confident Forrest will be available.

Jamesy [Forrest] should be fine but we will have to wait and see with the other two [Olivier Ntcham and Scott Brown]. Thursday is huge. It’s Celtic Park under the lights. It’s something for the players to look forward to against a very good side, he explained.

 

Forrest played the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw in Copenhagen.

The 28-year-old winger has been a consistent figure for the Hoops this season, scoring ten goals in 26 Scottish Premiership encounters.

Celtic head into the clash having picked up another league win, their eighth in succession since losing 2-1 at home to Rangers back in December.

It has been the perfect response from Neil Lennon’s side. And, Rangers’ latest 2-2 draw at St Johnstone sees Celtic increase their lead at the top to 12 points.

The Hoops should have every confidence of reaching the next stage of the Europa League, but they will have to be mindful of Copenhagen’s pace on the break.

James Forrest of Celtic FC in action against Luis Aurelio of CFR Cluj during the UEFA Champions League 2019

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

