Quick links

Sheffield Wednesday

Championship

Carlton Palmer discloses what Ron Atkinson told him about Sheffield Wednesday midfielder yesterday

Subhankar Mondal
Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates scoring his teams first goal which was a penalty during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City at...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Barry Bannan scored for Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall at Hillsborough Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Sheffield, England.

Carlton Palmer has shared on Twitter what Ron Atkinson told him about Barry Bannan after the match between Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday played out a 3-3 draw with Birmingham away from home at St Andrew’s in the Championship on Saturday.

Bannan scored for the Owls in the 20th minute and ran the show in the second half for the visiting team.

 

Former Wednesday midfielder Palmer has shared what ex-Owls manager Atkinson told him about Bannan after the match.

Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City at Hillsborough, Sheffield on Sunday 29th December 2019.

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Birmingham on Saturday, Bannan took three shots of which one was on target, had a pass accuracy of 72.2%, took 74 touches, attempted two dribbles, made three tackles, and put in one cross.

So far this season, the 30-year-old has made 30 starts and two substitute appearances in the Championship for Wednesday so far this season, scoring two goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Owls are 12th in the Championship table at the moment with 45 points from 34 matches.

Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City at Hillsborough Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Sheffield,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch