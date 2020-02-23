Carlton Palmer discloses what Ron Atkinson told him about Sheffield Wednesday midfielder yesterday

Barry Bannan scored for Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Carlton Palmer has shared on Twitter what Ron Atkinson told him about Barry Bannan after the match between Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday played out a 3-3 draw with Birmingham away from home at St Andrew’s in the Championship on Saturday.

Bannan scored for the Owls in the 20th minute and ran the show in the second half for the visiting team.

Former Wednesday midfielder Palmer has shared what ex-Owls manager Atkinson told him about Bannan after the match.

@BigRonAtkinson just rang me just being to the #owls v Birmingham game said @bazzabannan25 was head and shoulders the best player on the park he has being the owls best player since he arrived at the club . — Carlton Palmer (@CarltonPalmer) February 22, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Birmingham on Saturday, Bannan took three shots of which one was on target, had a pass accuracy of 72.2%, took 74 touches, attempted two dribbles, made three tackles, and put in one cross.

So far this season, the 30-year-old has made 30 starts and two substitute appearances in the Championship for Wednesday so far this season, scoring two goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Owls are 12th in the Championship table at the moment with 45 points from 34 matches.