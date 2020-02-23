'Better than Lacazette': Some Arsenal fans rave about £18m ace for his display against rivals

Arsenal sold Olivier Giroud during the January transfer window of 2018, and he scored against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Arsenal fans on Twitter have raved about Olivier Giroud's performance on Saturday as he helped Frank Lampard's side beat Tottenham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Despite his lack of starts at Chelsea this season, Giroud was awarded a rare start yesterday against Spurs and he did his job by scoring, which delighted the Arsenal fans.

Not because he put the ball in the back of the net for the Blues, but because he scored yet another goal against Tottenham, who he was fond of scoring against during his Arsenal days.

That game could have a big bearing on the race for the Champions League places, which at this moment in time, includes the fifth spot because of Manchester City's European ban.

The Gunners are 10 points behind Lampard's men, which is now too much for them to catch them with 12 games of the season to go.

But they are only six points behind their North London rivals, which can be reduced to three today if they can beat Everton. Plus, they are to face Spurs again this term.

Nonetheless, during the January transfer window of 2018, Arsenal allowed Giroud to make an £18 million switch [BBC Sport] from the Emirates Stadium to Stamford Bridge.

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting to Giroud's display:

I don't know whether to be happy or angry by giroud scoring against spurs — Mohit ⍨ (@AfcMKay) February 22, 2020

Giroud started and scored. Wonderful#CHETOT — Mmaduaburochukwu (@joefab_Afc) February 22, 2020

Ngl that was a quality finish from Giroud — Č ?￰ﾟﾇﾮ (@2020afc) February 22, 2020

Giroud and Mount the stand out performers. Chelsea comfortable. Will see what Mourinho is really made of in the coming weeks. — Rudy (@RudyAFC) February 22, 2020

Name me a better duo than Giroud & destroying north London clubs. — Ömer (@OmerAFC) February 22, 2020

Olivier Giroud is really underrated imo — Mesut Özil | MÖ10? (@AFCNikolai) February 22, 2020

There's not many things more natural in football than a Giroud goal vs Spurs — Luke Millar (@SkywalkerAFC) February 22, 2020

Giroud scoring against Spurs you love to see it ? — Tate (@tb18afc) February 22, 2020

Giroud at 33 is better than Lacazette right now. — Rahul (@rahuliole) February 22, 2020