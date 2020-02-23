Quick links

'Better than Lacazette': Some Arsenal fans rave about £18m ace for his display against rivals

Amir Mir
Chelsea Manager Frank Lampard  congratulates Olivier Giroud and Andreas Christensen of Chelsea FC during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford...
Arsenal sold Olivier Giroud during the January transfer window of 2018, and he scored against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal fans on Twitter have raved about Olivier Giroud's performance on Saturday as he helped Frank Lampard's side beat Tottenham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Despite his lack of starts at Chelsea this season, Giroud was awarded a rare start yesterday against Spurs and he did his job by scoring, which delighted the Arsenal fans.

 

Not because he put the ball in the back of the net for the Blues, but because he scored yet another goal against Tottenham, who he was fond of scoring against during his Arsenal days.

That game could have a big bearing on the race for the Champions League places, which at this moment in time, includes the fifth spot because of Manchester City's European ban.

The Gunners are 10 points behind Lampard's men, which is now too much for them to catch them with 12 games of the season to go.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea scores his teams first goal past Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on...

But they are only six points behind their North London rivals, which can be reduced to three today if they can beat Everton. Plus, they are to face Spurs again this term.

Nonetheless, during the January transfer window of 2018, Arsenal allowed Giroud to make an £18 million switch [BBC Sport] from the Emirates Stadium to Stamford Bridge.

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting to Giroud's display: 

