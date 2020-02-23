Quick links

BBC pundit thinks one Leeds United player getting back to his best

Subhankar Mondal
Pablo Hernandez (L) of Leeds United fights for the ball with Omar Richards of Reading during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22,...
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won against Reading at Elland Road on Saturday.

Pablo Hernandez (C) of Leeds United shoots to score the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds,...

Noel Whelan praised Leeds United attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez on BBC Radio Leeds for his performance against Reading.

The former Leeds striker believes that Hernandez, who can also operate as a winger, is getting back to his best.

The former Swansea City and Valencia star scored the only goal of the match at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, as the Whites won 1-0.

Whelan said about Hernandez on BBC Radio Leeds: “Pablo actually stepped up today. I thought that was probably one of his better games. Back to a little bit more like himself, quite frankly.”

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Reading, Hernandez took six shots of which two were on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 78.4%, took 99 touches, attempted one dribble, made two tackles and one interception, and put in five crosses.

So far this season, the 34-year-old has made 22 starts and three substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds, scoring five goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Promotion push

The win against Reading at Elland Road means that Leeds are now second in the Championship table with 62 points from 34 matches, four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and five points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Pablo Hernandez (L) of Leeds United competes for the ball with Omar Richards of Reading during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

