BBC pundit says ‘style master’ Rangers player is different from his teammates

Florian Kamberi played well for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers this afternoon.

Rangers have suffered yet another blow today in their quest to catch bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Steven Gerrard’s side have played out a 2-2 draw with St Johnstone away from home in the league.

Although Rangers conceded after eight minutes, the Ibrox club scored through Florian Kamberi and Joe Aribo in the second half, only for the home team to find an equaliser on 80 minutes.

Celtic are in action at the moment, and Neil Lennon’s side could further extend their lead at the top of the league table.

It was a disappointing day at the office for Rangers, but one player who simply could not have done any more is Florian Kamberi.

The 24-year-old forward, signed on loan from Hibernian in the January transfer window, did not start the match and came on as a substitute at the start of the second half.

The forward scored in the 50th minute and set up Joe Aribo in the 71st minute, and also looked very good on other occasions.

Former Rangers and Scotland international striker Billy Dodds was following the match for BBC Sport, and he was impressed with Kamberi.

Dodds told BBC Sport about Kamberi: “It's a great time for Kamberi to get game time ahead of maybe leading the line on Wednesday against Braga but also a great time to score that goal.

“He was a style master, getting a leg over it, and he got the laces through it, keeping it down. It picked up pace as it went into the top right-hand corner.”

The former Rangers player added: “Great finish from Joe Aribo but an unbelievable bit of skill from Florian Kamberi - he dummies it, then nutmegs the St Johnstone defender with the ball in - Kamberi has made the difference in this second half.”

Dodds further said: “You can see there's a player with Florian Kamberi. He has what a lot of Rangers players don't have - genuine pace. Sometimes a new club gets you back on track and it looks like that here - he's turned the game, but still has to be more consistent.”