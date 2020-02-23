BBC pundit says £2m Rangers star made three mistakes inside 8 mins

Nikola Katic had another difficult afternoon for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

It's fair to say that Nikola Katic has been enduring a run of poor form for Rangers lately.

Earlier this month, the Croatian centre-back, a £2 million signing in 2018 [The Scottish Sun], made an error which led to Aberdeen almost scoring in the 0-0 draw at Ibrox.

Subscribe

Ranger boss Steven Gerrard came out and admitted that his defender had made a 'real big error' on that occasion.

And the 23-year-old still doesn't look anywhere near the player that fans of the light Blues have been loving for most of his 18-month stint in Glasgow.

There were more difficult moment in this afternoon's 2-2 draw at St Johnstone, with Katic guilty of some slack defending right before Callum Hendry fired the hosts ahead within eight minutes.

Even before that, the Ranger stalwart was looking a tad erratic, and Billy Dodds has told BBC Sport Scotland that it was his third error of the game at that point.

He said: "Callum Hendry shows his pace there to get the ball down and shows the composure to finish - what a goal from St Johnstone that is. Although that's the third mistake from Nikola Katic already."

Gerrard's side did well to flip the game on its head, scoring on 50 minutes and 71 minutes through Florian Kamberi and Joe Aribo to take the lead.

But Stevie May equalised on 80 minutes in a goal where neither Katic nor centre-back partner Connor Goldson covered themselves in much glory.

With Filip Helander out, it's important that Katic finds some form - and fast.