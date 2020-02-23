Quick links

Arteta gives verdict on Arsenal player Unai Emery wanted to get rid of

Subhankar Mondal
Shkodran Mustafi is back in the Arsenal team.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has raved about Shkodran Mustafi to Sky Sports.

Arteta is pleased with how Mustafi has re-establish himself in the Arsenal team after struggling to make an impact earlier this season when Unai Emery was in charge of the Gunners.

Back in August 2019, then-Arsenal manager Emery told Sky Sports that Mustafi should leave the Gunners.

 

However, under Arteta, the 27-year-old central defender has been playing for the first team, and the Gunners’ head coach has spoken highly of him.

Arteta told Sky Sports about Mustafi: ”I put my trust in him, I speak to him and try to understand what was happening.

“I try to give [my players] answers and solutions and then it up to the players. It is not me that plays, it is him that makes the effort and the decisions. So far he has been really good.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Mustafi has made five starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

The Germany international central defender has also scored one goal in six Europa League games for the Gunners this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 27-year-old scored two goals in 31 league games and scored one goal in six Champions League matches for the North London outfit, according to WhoScored.

