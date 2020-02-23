‘Absolutely’: Talksport pundit believes Tottenham would target £60m player Mourinho thinks is ‘very talented'

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho recently praised Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

Jamie O’Hara said on talkSPORT (7:40am, February 21, 2020) that Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish would fit into the Tottenham Hotspur team.

The former Tottenham midfielder raved about Grealish, who can also operate as a winger, and outlined how the 24-year-old would make Spurs better.

O’Hara also suggested that the Villa star would be a target for Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

O’Hara said on talkSPORT (7:40am, February 21, 2020): “For me, Grealish fits into that Tottenham team. Absolutely. He gets in pockets.”

O’Hara added: “I think Jack Grealish would fit perfectly into Spurs’ set-up. He gets into those pockets, he makes things happen, and he would be the one that could link up and put people in like Moura, Son and Bergwijn. I think Grealish would definitely be on Tottenham’s shopping list.”

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Grealish is one of the most creative players in the Premier League, and despite playing for a Villa side who could get relegated to the Championship, the 24-year-old has looked very good.

If the Villans drop out of the Premier League, then it is hard to see the 24-year-old stay at Villa Park next season.

Grealish would be a very good signing for Spurs, not just for now, but for the long term as well, but the North London will reportedly face competition for him.

According to The Sun, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona want to secure the services of the 24-year-old, who is valued at £60 million.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho recently praised Grealish, telling Football.London earlier this month: “Very talented, can score a goal, can make an assist, incredible connection with the fans."

