27-goal striker raves about Jurgen Klopp; Liverpool boss reportedly wants him on one condition

Liverpool continue to be linked with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has told Sky Germany that he thinks Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the 'best coach in the world'.

Werner was over in England on Wednesday night, and scored the winner from the penalty spot as Leipzig beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the Champions League.

His goal came after major rumours about a move to Liverpool, and his strong performances will have surely excited Reds fans ahead of the summer window.

The Independent report that Klopp admires Werner, and Liverpool would be interested in signing him this summer – but only under the right conditions.

Klopp would allegedly want to see how Werner reacts to being told he would initially be a substitute – just like Fabinho and Andrew Robertson – and if he accepts a bench role at first, then a move could happen.

Liverpool certainly need more firepower to support Roberto Firmino in attack, and the blistering pace of Werner would make the Reds even more dangerous.

The 23-year-old has racked up 27 goals and 11 assists in 33 games this season, which is a frankly absurd record – and he has now commented on Liverpool again.

Werner notes that the rumours have shifted from Bayern to Liverpool, but hailed Klopp as 'the best coach in the world', raving about his fellow German whilst believing he would be a good fit in Klopp's style of play as Werner seemingly positions himself for a move to Anfield.

“Last year, until I extended my contract, it was always Bayern Munich [that I was linked with]. Now Liverpool has come up through the media and through our game in England,” said Werner.

“You have there the best coach in the world with Jurgen Klopp. There are many things that would suggest that my style of play might be a good fit, but I'm not worried about it because we have so much to do with Leipzig,” he added.