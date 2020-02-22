Where is Saturday Night Takeaway filmed? How to apply to be in the studio audience!

The show featuring literally anything and everything you can think of is back to brighten up Saturday nights!

Bringing high energy, having fun and playing games is what Saturday Night Takeaway is all about.

The ITV show which looked to wrap up in 2018 is back for a sixteenth series in 2020.

Ant and Dec are bringing the entertainment each Saturday night. And that includes dressing up as pandas, getting a whole host of famous faces on the show, tonnes of pranks and can-can dancers.

The show is aired live from the studio. So, where is Saturday Night Takeaway filmed?

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly attend the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on 12 May, 2019 in London, England.

Saturday Night Takeaway: Start date 2020

A brand new series of Saturday Night Takeaway kicks off from Saturday, February 22nd. The show airs on ITV from 7 pm - 8:30 pm.

Episode 1 sees Ant v Dec go global, as well as Stephen Mulhern appearing as a studio guest. The Pussycat Dolls are set to perform, while Camila Cabello is the 2020 series' first guest announcer.

It's been two years since the show was on air and now Ant and Dec are back bigger and better than ever. Series 16 is set to feature the biggest ever giveaway in British TV history.

Where is Saturday Night Takeaway filmed?

Saturday Night Takeaway 2020 is filmed at the BBC Television Centre in London (W12).

Hailing from Newcastle, Ant and Dec are the Geordie presenting duo that everyone knows and loves.

But, as it turns out, their place of work is farther afield, in White City, London.

Get tickets for the show

It's very straightforward to get tickets for the show, and what's more? They're free.

Head over to Applause Store to register your interest in tickets. You'll need to choose a specific date, be over the age of 18 and be able to travel to and from London.

A Saturday night filled with live music performances, celebrity guests and Ant and Dec's humour - what more could you want?

If you'd like to take things a step further and actually partake in the show, then there's still time.

You'll need to fill in an online form in order to be considered for the show. Applications close on Friday, April 3rd 2020.

