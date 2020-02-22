'We would be promoted already': Some Leeds United fans wish they had 25-year-old rival

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored for Fulham against Derby County on Friday, and some Leeds United fans were impressed.





Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Aleksandar Mitrovic for Fulham against Derby County.

Mitrovic was in action for Fulham in their Championship game against Derby away from home at the Pride Park Stadium on Friday evening.

The former Newcastle United striker scored in the 71st minute to ensure that the Cottagers pick up a point from the encounter courtesy of a 1-1 draw.

It was the Serbia international's 22nd goal in the Championship this season, as the Cottagers remain in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Fulham are third in the Championship table at the moment with 57 points from 34 matches, two points behind second-placed Leeds, who are in action on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites will take on Reading at Elland Road in the Championship in a few hours' time.





Some Leeds fans were impressed with the display produced by Mitrovic against Derby, and believe that the West Yorkshire outfit would be promoted for sure if head coach Marcelo Bielsa had the 25-year-old in his squad.

Imagine having Mitrovic instead of Bamford in the #lufc team?! — Mark Kitching (@markdkitch) February 21, 2020

Imagine if we had Mitrovic? We would have won the league by now #lufc — Sam (@Snadd23) February 21, 2020

If only we had a prolific goalscorer like Mitrovic who can score from literally anything he gets we'd have won the league by now #lufc — David (@iiTzDavid95x) February 21, 2020

Think few of us pretty much agree with that ! #lufc — Watt The (@WattThe2) February 21, 2020

Just imagine if we had Mitrovic man we would be promoted already https://t.co/EFGaraIOTD — Billy (@BillyLUFC7) February 21, 2020

Imagine if we had a Mitrovic in our team #lufc — Ben (@ben080385) February 21, 2020

Mitrovic or similar would have been beautiful for us. #lufc — Olivier Pujol (@DBauer191) February 21, 2020

Not getting on the backs of Bamford and Casilla but you’d have to say if we’d have had Rodak and Mitrovic in our team it would have been “goodnight Vienna” by April #lufc — Mr Popular (@Russlufc) February 21, 2020

Without Mitrovic, Fulham would be 20th on 34 points and -11 goal difference.



That's the difference a clinical striker can make. — LUFC Lewis (@LewisDeighton17) February 21, 2020



