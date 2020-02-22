Quick links

'We would be promoted already': Some Leeds United fans wish they had 25-year-old rival

Subhankar Mondal
Aleksandar Mitrovic (C) of Fulham celebrates scoring the equalising goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Fulham at Pride Park Stadium on February 21, 2020 in...
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored for Fulham against Derby County on Friday, and some Leeds United fans were impressed.

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Aleksandar Mitrovic for Fulham against Derby County.

Mitrovic was in action for Fulham in their Championship game against Derby away from home at the Pride Park Stadium on Friday evening.

The former Newcastle United striker scored in the 71st minute to ensure that the Cottagers pick up a point from the encounter courtesy of a 1-1 draw.

 

It was the Serbia international's 22nd goal in the Championship this season, as the Cottagers remain in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Fulham are third in the Championship table at the moment with 57 points from 34 matches, two points behind second-placed Leeds, who are in action on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites will take on Reading at Elland Road in the Championship in a few hours' time.

Some Leeds fans were impressed with the display produced by Mitrovic against Derby, and believe that the West Yorkshire outfit would be promoted for sure if head coach Marcelo Bielsa had the 25-year-old in his squad.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

