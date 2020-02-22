Quick links

'Unreal': Leeds fans gush over star who Bielsa embraced at full-time

Kiko Casilla of Leeds United in action during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi Final First Leg match at Pride Park Stadium on May 11, 2019 in Derby, England.
The Leeds United star proved his ability this afternoon at Elland Road.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park, London on Tuesday 11th February 2020.

There was a touch of redemption for Leeds United's Kiko Casilla this afternoon.

The Spaniard has made mistakes which have led to goals in three of his last four Championship games.

As a result, there has been pressure on Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa to swap him with Illan Meslier in recent weeks, but the Argentine kept faith with his Spanish goalkeeper in today's visit of Reading - and what a huge decision it proved to be.

As always, the Whites battered the home side but only managed to win 1-0, despite bossing 66 percent of possession and managing 18 shots on goal in comparison to the Royals' eight - and only two were on target.

 

And it was Casilla who ensured that Reading wouldn't be leaving with a point after pulling off a brilliant stoppage-time save to keep Liam Moore.

It was an example of the sort of goalkeeping that Bielsa has been referencing in recent weeks, when asked whether he's going to drop Casilla, and the Leeds boss embraced his stopper with a high-five after the final whistle.

Here's how fans of the West Yorkshire club reacted to Casilla's heroics:

It's been a brilliant weekend for Leeds, who now have a five-point cushion in the top two after Fulham and Brentford both dropped points.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

