'Unreal': Leeds fans gush over star who Bielsa embraced at full-time

The Leeds United star proved his ability this afternoon at Elland Road.

There was a touch of redemption for Leeds United's Kiko Casilla this afternoon.

The Spaniard has made mistakes which have led to goals in three of his last four Championship games.

As a result, there has been pressure on Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa to swap him with Illan Meslier in recent weeks, but the Argentine kept faith with his Spanish goalkeeper in today's visit of Reading - and what a huge decision it proved to be.

As always, the Whites battered the home side but only managed to win 1-0, despite bossing 66 percent of possession and managing 18 shots on goal in comparison to the Royals' eight - and only two were on target.

And it was Casilla who ensured that Reading wouldn't be leaving with a point after pulling off a brilliant stoppage-time save to keep Liam Moore.

It was an example of the sort of goalkeeping that Bielsa has been referencing in recent weeks, when asked whether he's going to drop Casilla, and the Leeds boss embraced his stopper with a high-five after the final whistle.

Here's how fans of the West Yorkshire club reacted to Casilla's heroics:

Big big save at the end from Casilla... nice from Bielsa walking over and high fiving him as well #lufc — Mick Ward (@MWardy21) February 22, 2020

Kiko Casilla with all his clean sheets. #LUFC pic.twitter.com/yZhwhThPJb — Anders has opinions (@BenBuford11) February 22, 2020

Have to admit that save from Kiko Casilla at the very end was brilliant, it's what he's capable of when he doesn't make mistakes..#lufc #mot — Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan) February 22, 2020

Well done to you, Kiko Casilla #lufc — Jonny Chick (@jonnychick__) February 22, 2020

Casilla stop at the end was great! Sealed the 3 points! #lufc https://t.co/WTFADYhtRn — Sean Faulkner (@seanfaulkner15) February 22, 2020

Don't underestimate how massive a win that is today! Big Casilla unreal at the end as well #LUFC https://t.co/PvG2LM1LPo — Jason Young (@Jay_YoungGK1) February 22, 2020

All is forgiven. — Martin Collinson (@redskinsfanuk) February 22, 2020

It's been a brilliant weekend for Leeds, who now have a five-point cushion in the top two after Fulham and Brentford both dropped points.