Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool reportedly scouted 23-year-old today

Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Everton have been linked with Ugurcan Cakir.

According to Fanatik, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton watched Ugurcan Cakir in action for Trabzonspor on Saturday.

The report in the Turkish publication claimed that Tottenham, Liverpool and Everton were sending scouts to watch Cakir play against Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Trabzonspor at the top of the league table, level on points with Sivasspor.

Good goalkeeper

Cakir is a very good goalkeeper who has earned one cap for the Turkey national football team.

The 23-year-old has played 21 times in the league for Trabzonspor so far this season, and he has actually been credited with an assist, according to WhoScored.

The youngster has also played three times in the Europa League for his Turkish club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham Hotspur need him most?

While Cakir is a very talented goalkeeper, Liverpool are not exactly in need of him, as they have Alisson.

Jordan Pickford is the number one goalkeeper for Everton, but with Hugo Lloris now 33 years of age, Tottenham could do with someone like Cakir who is young, playing regularly and will get better.