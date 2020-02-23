Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool reportedly scouted 23-year-old today

Burak Yilmaz (C) of Besiktas in action against Ugurcan Cakir (L) of Trabzonspor during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Besiktas and Trabzonspor at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul,...
Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Everton have been linked with Ugurcan Cakir.

Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor saving a shot during Besiktas against Trabzonspor on Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey on February 22, 2020.

According to Fanatik, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton watched Ugurcan Cakir in action for Trabzonspor on Saturday.

The report in the Turkish publication claimed that Tottenham, Liverpool and Everton were sending scouts to watch Cakir play against Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Trabzonspor at the top of the league table, level on points with Sivasspor.

 

Good goalkeeper

Cakir is a very good goalkeeper who has earned one cap for the Turkey national football team.

The 23-year-old has played 21 times in the league for Trabzonspor so far this season, and he has actually been credited with an assist, according to WhoScored.

The youngster has also played three times in the Europa League for his Turkish club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Goalkeeper of Trabzonspor Ugurcan Cakir celebrates his teams victory after defeating Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Kasimpasa in Trabzon, Turkey on...

Tottenham Hotspur need him most?

While Cakir is a very talented goalkeeper, Liverpool are not exactly in need of him, as they have Alisson.

Jordan Pickford is the number one goalkeeper for Everton, but with Hugo Lloris now 33 years of age, Tottenham could do with someone like Cakir who is young, playing regularly and will get better.

Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor celebrating the goal to 2-2 during Besiktas against Trabzonspor on Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey on February 22, 2020.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

