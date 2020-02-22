Quick links

Tottenham fans react to Tanguy Ndombele performance

Shane Callaghan
Tanguy Ndombele of France during the training session of the French Football Team on May 30, 2019 in Clairefontaine, France.
Tottenham Hotspur's record signing was unable to prevent defeat today.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba (R) fights for the ball with Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele (L) during the International Champions Cup football tournament between English Premier League sides...

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are defending Tanguy Ndombele following this afternoon's 2-1 defeat away to Chelsea.

The France international was given a rare start by Spurs boss Jose Mourinho for this afternoon's trip to West London.

But the Tottenham midfielder, signed a club-record £63 million last summer, only lasted a little more than an hour before being substituted for Erik Lamela.

Ndombele had only managed 45 minutes of Premier League football for Tottenham in 2020 prior to kickoff.

 

He was always going to be a tad rusty despite a brief cameo in the defeat by Leipzig in midweek.

Some fans of the North London side have slammed his hour-long appearance today, but quite a few more have supported the former Lyon star.

Nobody in a Tottenham shirt really covered themselves in much glory and Ndombele was no worse than anybody else.

There is undeniably much more expectation on the midfielder's shoulders than somebody who cost, say, £3 million.

The truth is that he isn't Superman but the closer he is to full fitness, the closer he'll come to looking like the player Mauricio Pochettino spent a lot of money on last summer.

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur shoots which results in an own goal scored by Jack Stephens of Southampton (not pictured) which lead to the first goal for Tottenham Hotspur during the...

