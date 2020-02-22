Tottenham fans react to Tanguy Ndombele performance

Tottenham Hotspur's record signing was unable to prevent defeat today.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are defending Tanguy Ndombele following this afternoon's 2-1 defeat away to Chelsea.

The France international was given a rare start by Spurs boss Jose Mourinho for this afternoon's trip to West London.

But the Tottenham midfielder, signed a club-record £63 million last summer, only lasted a little more than an hour before being substituted for Erik Lamela.

Ndombele had only managed 45 minutes of Premier League football for Tottenham in 2020 prior to kickoff.

He was always going to be a tad rusty despite a brief cameo in the defeat by Leipzig in midweek.

Some fans of the North London side have slammed his hour-long appearance today, but quite a few more have supported the former Lyon star.

The agenda against Ndombele is actually awful. Tottenham fans stink — ML (@ml_thfc) February 22, 2020

Ndombele is so poor don’t rate him at all ! #coys — lee brixeyTHFC (@LeeBrixey) February 22, 2020

The introduction of Lamela for Ndombele while Davies and Vertonghen plod around is the final straw for me. — Raymond Dervan (@daderv) February 22, 2020

Ndombele is a bust, the guy just doesn't have the engine for the Premier League #Spurs #COYS #THFC — Danny (@DannyDare82) February 22, 2020

Ndombele is so clear man, Winks offers relatively nothing forward. Its clear Ndombele is Jose's scapegoat #CHETOT — ™️ (@mufcLC) February 22, 2020

Lots of spurs fans see a lot in him but I really can't see why ndombele was worth £60m? Can blame injuries I guess but looks average at best #coys #ndombele — Jon (@bigjonriley) February 22, 2020

Every time Ndombele goes down I can sense a collective FFS from our own fans... I really like him but he needs to toughen up. — SpursNews (@SpursNews1961) February 22, 2020

Bergwjin and Ndombele are clearly the two best spurs players — The Only Fan (@B0yfromSE) February 22, 2020

Let’s remove spurs only skilled Midfielder. Nice one Jose — RMacs (@PhillyHotspur) February 22, 2020

Actually doesn’t make sense as a change. The only one trying to be positive — Billy Nats (@billynats) February 22, 2020

Nah what is ndombele actually doing!!!!!! #coys — Verona (@veeveeverona) February 22, 2020

Stupid coach why ndombele ?? Not verthongthen?? We lose 2-0 and you still defend??? Mourinho stupid coach hes not smart — BulanSebelas (@12BulanSebelas) February 22, 2020

Nobody in a Tottenham shirt really covered themselves in much glory and Ndombele was no worse than anybody else.

There is undeniably much more expectation on the midfielder's shoulders than somebody who cost, say, £3 million.

The truth is that he isn't Superman but the closer he is to full fitness, the closer he'll come to looking like the player Mauricio Pochettino spent a lot of money on last summer.