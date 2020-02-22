Quick links

'Time to come home': Celtic fans message star who Brendan Rodgers axed

Shane Callaghan
Moussa Dembele (C) of Celtic celebrates scoring his team's first goal with his team mates Mikael Lustig (L) and Erik Sviatchenko (R) during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between...
Erik Sviatchenko had an excellent two years with Celtic in Scotland.

Erik Sviatchenko of FC Midtjylland in action during the Danish 3F Superliga match between FC Midtjylland and FC Nordsjalland at MCH Arena on July 21, 2019 in Herning Denmark.

Erik Sviatchenko left Celtic over two years ago but the Dane remains popular among fans of the Scottish giants.

The 28-year-old defender joined Celtic from Midtjylland in his homeland in 2016 and won two successive Premiership titles at Parkhead.

After falling out of favour under then-Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers, the centre-back returned to Denmark to re-join his former club in January of 2018.

But with the questionable quality of his replacements, Sviatchenko, who was replaced in Rodgers's squad by Marvin Compper and Jack Hendry, is still a very popular figure in Glasgow.

 

Sviatchenko played the 90 minutes in a 2-0 win away to Habro on Friday night.

And here's how Celtic fans responded to his post-match tweet:

Celtic signed Sviatchenko in the same window as their deal for Kristoffer Ajer.

The Norway international is now a fully-fledged star of the Bhoys' first XI but in terms of depth, Sviatchenko might still be a valuable asset.

Apart from Ajer and Christopher Jullien, Neil Lennon hasn't got reliable alternatives. Nir Bitton and Jozo Simunovic are very good central defenders, but their fitness problems over the past couple of years isn't the best.

Erik Sviatchenko of Celtic celebrates victory during the Betfred Cup Semi Final match between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on October 23, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

