'Time to come home': Celtic fans message star who Brendan Rodgers axed

Erik Sviatchenko had an excellent two years with Celtic in Scotland.

Erik Sviatchenko left Celtic over two years ago but the Dane remains popular among fans of the Scottish giants.

The 28-year-old defender joined Celtic from Midtjylland in his homeland in 2016 and won two successive Premiership titles at Parkhead.

Subscribe

After falling out of favour under then-Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers, the centre-back returned to Denmark to re-join his former club in January of 2018.

But with the questionable quality of his replacements, Sviatchenko, who was replaced in Rodgers's squad by Marvin Compper and Jack Hendry, is still a very popular figure in Glasgow.

Sviatchenko played the 90 minutes in a 2-0 win away to Habro on Friday night.

And here's how Celtic fans responded to his post-match tweet:

We take it all no matter what ❤️ Top support again! https://t.co/lj00kPuGbK — Erik Sviatchenko (@eriksviat) February 21, 2020

Sounds like Celtic Park — Harry Moore (@Harryo1967) February 21, 2020

You look better in hoops — MartyBobo210Pong (@MBobo210) February 21, 2020

Miss u — Ryan Mckeown (@ChodeMckeown) February 21, 2020

Taking the Celtic traditions with him — Paul Richardson (@Paul4Richardson) February 22, 2020

Brendan Rodgers didn't like defender's who can defend, that is the only reason I can think of we sold Erik, guy was absolutely sound defensively, tackling, heading , tracking .

Better than jozo — JP McDonald (@Evil_Genius1985) February 22, 2020

Time for you to come home Erik @CelticFC — Dino (@mikeyant02) February 22, 2020

Celtic signed Sviatchenko in the same window as their deal for Kristoffer Ajer.

The Norway international is now a fully-fledged star of the Bhoys' first XI but in terms of depth, Sviatchenko might still be a valuable asset.

Apart from Ajer and Christopher Jullien, Neil Lennon hasn't got reliable alternatives. Nir Bitton and Jozo Simunovic are very good central defenders, but their fitness problems over the past couple of years isn't the best.