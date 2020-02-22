Quick links

'That's timing': Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool couldn't have signed £17m player

Erling Braut Haaland of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-...
Liverpool and Manchester United were linked with Erling Braut Haaland.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on February 21, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted to The Liverpool Echo that the club could not have signed Erling Braut Haaland.

Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in the January transfer window for a fee reported by The Liverpool Echo to be worth £17 million.

The Liverpool Echo has claimed that Manchester United wanted to sign the striker before his move to Dortmund, while The Daily Star credited Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur with interest in the 19-year-old.

Liverpool manager Klopp has explained why the Reds and the Red Devils could not have signed the Norway international striker last month.

 

Klopp told The Liverpool Echo: "Dortmund needed a striker. Everybody blames Man United for not getting him, but we wouldn’t have got him. We couldn’t have got him. It’s as easy as that.

“He wanted a top team, as soon as possible, with an open space... Borussia Dortmund. That’s timing.

"I hope you know how much I love and respect the people at Dortmund, but it’s not that they made a perfect approach and did this and that, it was more they were there, had the space, number nine... ‘here we go, you are 19 years old, want to play Champions League, top end of Bundesliga, so go for it’. Nobody else had a chance, I’m pretty sure, no matter what they say."

Erling Braut Haaland of Borussia Dortmund in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park on...

Stats

Haaland has hit the ground running at Dortmund and has been among the goals already, as the teenage striker continues to show why he is rated so highly.

The teenager has scored eight goals in five Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund and has scored twice in one Champions League game for the German club, according to WhoScored.

The striker scored 16 goals in the league for Salzburg before his January move to Dortmund, according to WhoScored.

Dortmund are third in the Bundesliga table at the moment with 42 points from 22 matches, seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who have played 23 games.

Erling Braut Haaland of Borussia Dortmund in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park on...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

