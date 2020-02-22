Quick links

Some Leeds fans react to £10m star's performance

Shane Callaghan
Patrick Bamford of Leeds United scores a goal which is then disallowed for offside during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15,...
Leeds United picked up a second-straight win this afternoon.

Leeds United have recorded back-to-back wins for the first time in well over two months.

Marcelo Bielsa's side ground out a 1-0 victory over Reading at Elland Road this afternoon to establish a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.

The Whites, who won 1-0 against Bristol City last Saturday, got the breakthrough midway through the second half when Pablo Hernandez popped up with a winner.

It was a hard-fought win on a difficult afternoon for Leeds whose attacking players once again struggled in the final third.

 

The likes of Helder Costa and Ezgjan Alioski both spurned good chances - the latter after coming on for the injured Kalvin Phillips on 37 minutes - but it seemed a frustrating game for Patrick Bamford again.

The 25-year-old, a £10 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport], has scored only twice since December 21 - and both came in the same against Millwall - and drew another blank this afternoon.

Here's how some Leeds fans reacted to his display on Twitter today.

With Brentford and Fulham dropping points this weekend, it gives Leeds a bit of breathing space in the top two again.

But they can't under any circumstances get comfortable like last time, having squandered an 11-point cushion in recent months.

There's only 12 games left and it'll be 12 cup finals for Leeds, pardon the cliche, and this time they need to make the most of their advantage.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.

