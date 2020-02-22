Some Leeds fans react to £10m star's performance

Leeds United picked up a second-straight win this afternoon.

Leeds United have recorded back-to-back wins for the first time in well over two months.

Marcelo Bielsa's side ground out a 1-0 victory over Reading at Elland Road this afternoon to establish a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.

The Whites, who won 1-0 against Bristol City last Saturday, got the breakthrough midway through the second half when Pablo Hernandez popped up with a winner.

It was a hard-fought win on a difficult afternoon for Leeds whose attacking players once again struggled in the final third.

The likes of Helder Costa and Ezgjan Alioski both spurned good chances - the latter after coming on for the injured Kalvin Phillips on 37 minutes - but it seemed a frustrating game for Patrick Bamford again.

The 25-year-old, a £10 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport], has scored only twice since December 21 - and both came in the same against Millwall - and drew another blank this afternoon.

Here's how some Leeds fans reacted to his display on Twitter today.

While Bamford does a lot of good stuff, I find myself groaning internally when he gets on the end of an attacking move... I simply don't feel any anticipation of him putting it in the net #lufc — Jethro Q. Bunn Whackett (@Buzzard_Stubble) February 22, 2020

Everyone slating @Patrick_Bamford what happed to in bielsa we trust he pick him for a reason! ... the wise words of @carolineflack1 #bekind #lufc #ALAW — Laura briggs (@Laurabr11753461) February 22, 2020

Need more than Bamford at home if serious about top 2. Midfield needs to start chipping in with goals — White Knight LUFC (@WhiteKnightLUFC) February 22, 2020

Bamford would’ve got ripped if he missed the chances that alioski and costa had. Stick by him and keep believing of the whole team, not great first half but they need us #lufc — Tom (@Tkmcnamara) February 22, 2020

Phillips going off is gonna kill us sloppy today players look nervy. Pablo and bamford guilty of stray balls a lot #lufc — carl smith (@carlsmith_88) February 22, 2020

Because Bamford is key to our entire game. — david_cusworth (@David_C68) February 22, 2020

Bamford does so much stuff nearly brilliantly. Such a shame.#lufc — Richard Lay (@richlay) February 22, 2020

With Brentford and Fulham dropping points this weekend, it gives Leeds a bit of breathing space in the top two again.

But they can't under any circumstances get comfortable like last time, having squandered an 11-point cushion in recent months.

There's only 12 games left and it'll be 12 cup finals for Leeds, pardon the cliche, and this time they need to make the most of their advantage.