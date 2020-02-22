Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Some Arsenal fans respond to tweet from Dani Ceballos

Subhankar Mondal
Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal celebrates with teammates Bukayo Saka, Dani Ceballos and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after scoring his teams first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of...
Dani Ceballos is on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal before the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Olympiacos FC and Arsenal FC at Karaiskakis Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Piraeus, Greece.

Some Arsenal fans have responded to Real Madrid-owned midfielder Dani Ceballos's post on Twitter.

Ceballos, who joined Arsenal on loan from Spanish and European giants Madrid in the summer of 2019, has reflected on his side's win against Olympiakos in Greece on Thursday evening.

Mikel Arteta's side got the better of Olympiakos 1-0 away from home in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32 tie.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder is pleased with the victory, and he is already looking forward to the Gunners' Premier League game against Everton this weekend.

Some Arsenal fans have responded to the 23-year-old's post on Twitter and have urged him to make a permanent move to the Emirates Stadium in North London.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

Important player for Arsenal

Ceballos has had injury issues and has not always played well for Arsenal this season, but the attacking midfielder is an important player for the Gunners.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old has made eight starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League and has made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Gunners so far this season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

