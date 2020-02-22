Some Arsenal fans respond to tweet from Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos is on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid.





Some Arsenal fans have responded to Real Madrid-owned midfielder Dani Ceballos's post on Twitter.

Ceballos, who joined Arsenal on loan from Spanish and European giants Madrid in the summer of 2019, has reflected on his side's win against Olympiakos in Greece on Thursday evening.

Mikel Arteta's side got the better of Olympiakos 1-0 away from home in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32 tie.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder is pleased with the victory, and he is already looking forward to the Gunners' Premier League game against Everton this weekend.

Some Arsenal fans have responded to the 23-year-old's post on Twitter and have urged him to make a permanent move to the Emirates Stadium in North London.

Below are some of the best comments:

⚪️Hard battle yesterday in Greece. Great result to fight for the qualifying round in the return match at home. Our minds are already set on the match against Everton. Let's go Gunners!⚽️@Arsenal #EuropaLeague #UEFA #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/mRUxvIPiBQ — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) February 21, 2020

Feel free to remain a Gunner if you feel like it Dani.⚪ — ⚪ ⚪ (@AllAboutTheAFC) February 21, 2020

Stay at Arsenal Dani Ceballos We love you — _™ (@Gooner_Eurychus) February 21, 2020

Keep up the good form Dani. I feel you and Mesut will form a special relationship on the pitch for the rest of the season. — Darren (@DF_Arsenal2) February 21, 2020

You got to stay here, i see you already have a heart and passion for thos team. — #M1Ö (@M_OZIL_1088) February 21, 2020

Sign him permanently @Arsenal please — DALLY #InArtetawetrust# ❤️ (@Arsenaldeaf1997) February 21, 2020

Make it permanent in the summer Dani. — Neighborhood Hero (@Her_buht) February 21, 2020

Stay a gunner for life Dani boy — GoonerFlexman (@EarlFlexman) February 21, 2020

Sign permanent my g.⚪ — Vorreira (@Gagandeeps_5) February 21, 2020

Sign dat thing. — Zacharias (@lacazach) February 21, 2020

Please kindly make your deal permanent because with you I think the team have great future and which is going to help your career — Toffick Iddrisu (@IddrisuToffick) February 21, 2020

U lads should gave me win against Everton on Sunday,make ur stay permanent . — TONYCHUKWUNONSO (@TONYCHUKWUNONSO) February 21, 2020

Please stay?? — Richard (@richardbrown31) February 21, 2020

Important player for Arsenal

Ceballos has had injury issues and has not always played well for Arsenal this season, but the attacking midfielder is an important player for the Gunners.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old has made eight starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League and has made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Gunners so far this season.